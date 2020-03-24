The looming shortage of face masks and equipment in nursing homes and residential long-term facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing health care facilities to stretch the use of protective equipment.
The American Health Care Association, a trade group that represents the nation’s nursing homes, said last week that nursing homes and long-term care facilities must take drastic measures to conserve masks and other equipment.
Employees at Premier Washington Health Center are worried that their health and the health of residents and patients are at risk, and voiced concerns that their requests to wear masks have not been OK’d by the facility.
Currently, caregivers at Premier are to be issued face masks in specific situations: droplet precaution or potential COVID-19 cases.
One employee said the staff was told the long-term care facility was rationing the masks in case an outbreak occurs. Employees said they also were told they could not bring in their own face masks; they are provided with gloves.
“I’m terrified to be here,” said one employee, who asked not to be identified. “I am a direct care worker. i do everything for the residents here. Some of them can’t cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze because they’re paralyzed or physically limited, or they just don’t cover their mouths, and then I get coughed or sneezed on. We’re washing hands, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, but I think i need something over my mouth and nose.”
Another employee said other workers are worried about contracting the virus outside of the nursing home and bringing it to patients, and want to wear face masks to protect residents and patients.
Premier Director of Nursing Lisa Houk said the facility is on an ongoing mission to find masks and protective equipment, but is following proper procedure for issuing masks.
Houk said the center currently has an ample supply of masks available for patients and staff for droplet precaution or possible COVID-19 cases, and for visitors who enter the building for special circumstances, including end of life visits. Residents who show signs of any illness are provided face masks.
“At this point, though, we don’t have anyone on droplet precaution or suspected COVID that would warrant masks,” said Houk, noting the facility is following Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines. “What we want to avoid is panic use. We’re using as needed and as appropriate.”
Houk said all employees are screened at the beginning and end of shifts, including having temperatures taken, and if they become ill during a shift, they will be given a mask and instructed to go home and contact their physician. They must be cleared by a doctor before returning to work.
The CDC recommends facilities provide tissues and face masks for coughing people near entrance and common areas; that necessary PPE is available immediately outside of the resident’s room and in other areas where resident care is provided; and that facilities have supplies of masks, gloves, gowns and face shields.
The employee is aware there is a nationwide shortage of masks, but noted some people can have a COVID-19 infection without symptoms, while others may be contagious for days before showing symptoms.
“Why wait until you’re showing symptoms of being sick before protecting yourself and patients?”
“The employee also expressed concern for the facility’s pregnant care providers. There currently is no guidance from CDC or the state Department of Health on precautions for pregnant employees, Houk said, so health care workers who are pregnant have been directed to talk with their physicians.
Houk said the center has been transparent with employees, sharing information via email and binders issued by the Department of Health.
“Our doors are always open. We have staff come in every day with questions, and we try to answer to the best of our ability,” said Houk. “In general, everybody has an unsettled feeling about how bad this outbreak is going to be. Everybody’s doing things like social distancing, and we’re hoping the steps everyone is taking is going to work. But we will take it one day at a time and continue to communicate with the staff.”
As is the case in many facilities, residents and patients who are brought to the facility from a hospital visit are placed in isolation for 14 days, and their belongings are stored and then disinfected.
Nationwide, facilities have little ability to purchase face masks and other supplies, including hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray, as the supplies are not able to meet demand.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.