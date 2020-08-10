More than a dozen Washington and Greene County school districts and career and technical centers were recently awarded state grants to help offset costs related to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants, which will used to help meet the health, safety, and educational needs of students, were awarded through the Continuity of Education Equity Grant program. Funding can be used to purchase equipment such as tablets, internet hot spots and other home learning aids, as well as other instructional materials.
Local districts and schools that received grants were: Bentworth, $32,450; Bethlehem-Center, $41,450; Brownsville Area, $32,600; Burgettstown Area, $27,000; California Area, $10,000; Carmichaels Area, $36,923; Central Greene, $47,150; Charleroi, $23,900; Fort Cherry, $28,800; Intermediate Unit 1, $14,688; Jefferson-Morgan, $21,800; Ringgold, $29,000; Western Area Career Technology Center, $10,000; and West Greene, $21,000.
“School shutdowns during COVID-19 created serious challenges for local educators because many of our school districts did not have the resources they needed to meet the educational needs of students,” said Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township. “These grants will help level the playing field and ensure local students are not left behind.”
In addition, funding from Pennyslvania’s share of money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was announced.
Grant recipients include: Beaver County Career Technology Center, $119,044; Greene County Career Technology Center, $30,419; Mon Valley Career Technology Center, $46,047; and Western Area Career and Technology Center, $71,207.
