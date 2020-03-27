When gyms and fitness centers were ordered closed to slow the outbreak of COVID-19, Dan Hoffman, owner of Push 40 Fitness in Bridgeville, decided to help his gym members stay active at home by providing online classes.
Once a day, Hoffman leads a live, 40-minute workout on Zoom, from his basement. Gym members who can’t participate in the session can do it on their own time.
“The live, online classes we do allow our members to see and talk to each other before and after the workout. The social aspect of group fitness is so important for many people, and these live classes at least allow our members to see their workout buddies and make a connection with them for a few minutes,” said Hoffman.
Fitness instructors and gyms throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania have done the same: launched virtual classes, many free of charge, to bring people together through exercise.
30 and Out Fitness for Women in Washington launched a 14-day challenge for its members, providing a variety of online workouts and fitness plans.
PULSE Peters, an indoor cycle and spin studio that offers Pilates, Bootcamp, and other classes, is offering classes online and through Zoom. The Facebook page, PULSE--Cycle/Bootcamp/Pilates, is filled with workouts posted by instructors – some accompanied by their children – and funny, inspirational posts.
“These are unprecedented times, and we want to keep the social connection and routine that we have created,” said Tammy Stocker, owner of PULSE Peters.
Katie Stache, fitness manager of the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, said continuing to work out now is as important as ever because it contributes to good health, including heart health and a strong immune system.
A good diet and exercise can be crucial.
“Taking care of yourself and exercising during this time is very important, physically, emotionally and mentally,” said Stache, citing the wellness center’s four pillars of performance – mindset, movement, nutrition and recovery.
Stache also encourages people to get outdoors to exercise, and noted at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity each week is recommended.
“Walk, run or bike outside. Set up a time for the whole family to take a hike together. Go to a park and practice an exercise circuit – have each family member pick an exercise to do eight to 12 repetitions of and have fun while staying healthy,” said Stache.
The wellness center is offering tips, workouts and recipes on its Facebook page.
Maria McGroskey and her daughter, Libby, have attempted to recreate the atmosphere of their yoga classes in their Findlay Township living room.
“It’s not the best Zen-like atmosphere, but we’re making it a point to exercise,” said McGroskey, a teacher in Moon Township School District. “We actually write it on the calendar so we make sure to get it in.”
Many who relied on gyms for equipment have discovered that dumbbells, kettle bells and exercise bands have become the exercise equivalent of toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and ground beef – they’re hard to find.
So, they’ve gotten creative, Stache noted, making makeshift weights out of milk jugs and sand, bowling balls in bags, and canned vegetables.
One instructor from PULSE Peters used a wine bottle as a light weight.
Others who find themselves at home, exercising on their own, have had fun with Instagram and YouTube challenges including push-up and sit-up competitions.
And, noted Hoffman, exercise provides a mental break.
“We all need exercise more than ever right now, not only for our physical health, but for our mental health,” he said. “Exercise lets the body release endorphins that help us feel better and put us in a better mental state. I tell my members any time they are in a funk or the stress of the day is catching up to them to take a break, hit the basement, and put on one of our workouts. It has provided a bit of normalcy for many of (our members) in this scary and uncertain time.”
