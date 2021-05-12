Vaccine providers in the region are readying to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to children in the 12 to 15 age group.
Allegheny Health Network called the U.S. Food And Drug Administration’s decision on Monday to expand emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds “a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to vaccinate more Americans and achieve collective protection.”
That age group includes about 750,000 Pennsylvania children. Children between 12 and 15 years old could start getting vaccinated against the virus as early as Thursday.
AHN’s Pediatric Institute said in a statement that it strongly recommends that families get their eligible children vaccinated at the first opportunity.
“Vaccinating children is an essential step in achieving herd immunity to end this pandemic. We strongly encourage adult family members to speak with their children about the importance of receiving the vaccine and make an appointment as soon as one becomes available to them,” said Dr. Joseph Aracri, chair of the AHN Pediatric Institute.
Before vaccinations can begin though, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) needs to officially recommend the use of the vaccine for those between 12 and 15 years old. ACIP is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.
To date, more than 5.7 million Pennsylvanians – nearly 53% – have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and as of Tuesday morning, 45.6% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Older teens, 16 and 17, became eligible for the vaccine in April.
Vaccine providers, including AHN, Washington Health System, and Monongahela Valley Hospital, are set to provide the vaccination as soon as ACIP gives the go-ahead.
Administrators said they have received an increase in the number of phone calls from parents asking questions about the vaccine, with several asking about how to schedule newly eligible children.
“We know that many parents are excited and anxious to get their teens vaccinated,” WHS said in a statement, noting they will offer both appointments and walk-in options at their three clinics for anyone 12 and older, as early as this week.
Amy Podgurski Gough of North Strabane Township said she and her husband, Paul, “are jumping at the chance to get our 15-year-old vaccinated.”
Said Podgurski Gough, “It’s very important to my family and my extended family that we all get vaccinated to protect the people in our lives who are high risk.”
Her family is hoping the FDA approves the vaccine for those under 12 so that her 11-year-olds can get vaccinated, too.
Aracri said that there is no difference in dosing or spacing of doses in this new age group. He is hoping that 80% of the population gets vaccinated.
Physicians note that while children typically don’t get as sick as adults from COVID-19, they can contract it and become seriously ill, have long-term effects, or die from it, as well as spread it.
“Although children haven’t been as strongly impacted by the effects of the disease compared to adults, their vaccinations will help to reduce general spread and allow them to safely return to their social activities, summer plans and later, their classrooms,” Aracri said.
In March, Pfizer announced its vaccine had 100% efficacy in its 2,262 clinical trial participants aged 12 to 15.
Like other immunizations and medical services for minors, the COVID-19 vaccination will require adult consent.
Expanding the age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine comes at a time when vaccine hesitancy continues.
In the first few months after the COVID-19 vaccine became available in Pennsylvania, residents spent hours online for days, or traveled to neighboring states to get an appointment.
The vaccine supply now is plentiful (and Pennsylvania ranks 10th among 50 states in first-dose vaccinations) but across the commonwealth, the pace of vaccinations is slowing, posing a challenge to vaccination efforts.
“We are definitely encouraging any adults who have not been vaccinated to get vaccinated,” said Corinne Laboon, vice president of marketing and community relations at Mon Valley Hospital, which has reduced the number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics it offers since demand has waned.
According to a recent Census Bureau poll, 18.2% of Pennsylvanians said they were definitely not or probably not going to get a COVID-19 vaccine, higher than the nation’s 15.6% rate.
And results of a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released last week show that, from this point on, vaccination rates might crawl forward.
WHS encourages those who are hesitant to have a conversation with their primary care physician about their concerns.
“We know that many are worried about ‘feeling sick’ the day after the vaccine, but not everyone has side effects. Also, having a sore arm, minor fatigue, a headache, fever or chills for approximately 24 hours is much easier to get through than two weeks or more of the COVID infection,” WHS said in a statement.
The system noted that adults in their 30s, 40s and 50s are having serious long-term complications, and that the vaccines are more than 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.
For those who want to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines available, (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson), there are plenty of options, including health clinics, hospitals and medical providers, Veterans Affairs facilities, and pharmacies.
Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle pharmacies now offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.
In order to help people find a location where they can get vaccinated and which vaccine is available there, the state has transitioned to a website, Vaccines.gov.
“Our goal is to make it quick and easy for people to get vaccinated and to help overcome any hesitancy,” DOH Acting Secretary Alison Beam said, noting the commonwealth’s goal to get at least 70% of adults vaccinated.
The eligibility of 12- to 15-year-olds does not change the DOH’s guideline for at least 70% of Pennsylvania adults to get fully vaccinated for the state’s mask mandate to be lifted.