Local hospitals are preparing for a spike in COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply throughout the United States and in Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, the state surpassed 200,000 cases. More than 2,000 cases have been reported six times this month.
Pennsylvania is also showing an increase in the positivity rate, which has reached 6.8%.
“We are seeing a rise in cases – which we have predicted – and we’re seeing it around our region, just as we have around the country,” said Dr. Donald Whiting, Chief Medical Officer at Allegheny Health Network.
According to the state Department of Health, the positivity rate in Washington County has reached 5.9%, above the recommended 5%. The rates in Greene and Fayette counties on Friday were 3.3% and 3.6%, respectively.
Epidemiologists consider 5% as a threshold of concern because it suggests many undetected cases in the community.
At Uniontown Hospital, cases have risen steadily over the last six weeks, “with several hospitalized COVID-19 patients on any given day’s patient census,” according to Joshua Krysak, public relations spokesman for the hospital.
The infection rate in Washington County is about 1.28%, but remains below 1% in Fayette County.
The rise in cases, local doctors say, is concerning. A surge over the next few months is likely, so it’s important for people to take steps to keep themselves and others around them safe.
“We have to do our best as individuals to do what’s right to keep each other safe,” said Whiting, noting vaccines are months away.
Right now, local hospitals and health care systems are not challenged, and bed space is available to accommodate COVID patients.
For example, at Washington Hospital, which has a COVID-19 unit, about 15% of patients currently are COVID patients.
Hospitals throughout the region have coordinated to make sure that if one facility becomes overwhelmed with patients, the other hospitals will help out.
“Bed space is something we talk about multiple times a day,” said Whiting. “We talk several times a day about bed space and staffing, and we talk with other hospitals in the region about it, and what we’ll do if we get more patients than we have a capacity for.”
Local physicians are asking people for something difficult this year: to forgo family gatherings during the upcoming holidays.
“Thanksgiving and Christmas are the times of year when you get together with family and friends and enjoy each other. And during this very stressful time, more than any other time, you want to do it. But this year, you should break into smaller groups and stick with your nuclear family,” said Whiting. “It’s the best way this year to prepare for the upcoming months, which are going to be rough.”
Doctors also emphasize that COVID-19 is not a virus that strikes only the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Younger patients also have gotten sick and, in some cases, have died from coronavirus.
“COVID-19 is a disease that can lead to significant illness and even death, even in young people,” said Whiting. “It’s still a disease to respect.”
Marque Marry, a 28-year-old high school teacher who lives in Washington, is recovering from COVID-19 after she tested positive for the virus on Oct. 20.
Her symptoms included a 103-degree fever, severe migraines, chills, loss of taste and smell, bone and joint aches, and a severe cough.
“Now I have a weird pain when I take a deep breath, and I have lingering joint aches,” said Marry, who has no underlying health conditions and exercises regularly.
She took over-the-counter medications for her symptoms.
Marry said her ability to taste and smell has returned, but she has not yet fully recovered.
Marry will quarantine for 10 days before she is able to return to Central Catholic High School in Wheeling, W.Va., where she teaches history, psychology, and cultural studies.
Five students also have tested positive for COVID at the high school.
She said the Ohio County (West Virginia) Department of Health, where the school she teaches is located, has followed up with her often to check on her health, and also conducted contact tracing.
Marry encouraged people to take the virus seriously.
“I would say my advice is to always wear a mask and take as many precautions as you can,” said Marry. “Even if you’re not susceptible, there are others who are. Just be respectful and take all the precautions you can.”
Krysak said hospitals are getting better at treating COVID-19 patients than they were when the pandemic began.
“Our clinical leaders have an enhanced understanding of COVID and a variety of treatment protocols for coronavirus patients,” he said.
Whiting and other doctors also acknowledge that people are growing fatigued of wearing masks and social distancing – or are choosing not to – but urge the public to stay vigilant.
Whiting said the best way to slow the spread of the virus is to follow the advice doctors have dispensed since the start of the pandemic: wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.
“The biggest thing I want to reiterate is don’t let your guard down,” said Brook Ward, Chief Executive Officer at Washington Health System. “I know this has been a long and frustrating year for many of us, but as a community we need to come together to battle this virus. You can get this from a gas station, a grocery store, or anywhere you go throughout your day.”
Ward himself is recovering from COVID-19. He began experiencing mild symptoms while at work last week, and a test showed he had COVID-19. He has been quarantining at his home.
His illness highlights the importance of making sure that people work to slow the spread of coronavirus so that health care workers don’t get sidelined – or become seriously ill or die from the virus.
A report issued in late September by National Nurses United estimated more than 1,700 health care workers have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Said Whiting, “We need health care providers to be healthy to come to work to take care of the people who do get sick.”
Doctors also are recommending that people get flu vaccines now, and voiced concern about the upcoming flu season and the COVID surge occurring at the same time.
Washington Health System’s Ward encouraged people to seek medical treatment if they are having a medical emergency and to keep doctor’s appointments for other health issues.
Whiting emphasized that if communities do a better job of controlling the spread of the coronavirus, fewer people will get sick and people can resume more normal lives.
“Masking, hand washing and social distancing are not political statements,” said Whiting. “They’re the best way to keep us the most healthy and the best way to get the economy going.”