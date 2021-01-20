Local churches rang their bells at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of a nationwide remembrance of those who have died in the United States due to COVID-19.
The tolling of the bells coincided with an appearance by President-elect Joe Biden at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the more than 400,000 COVID-19 victims.
Biden’s Presidential Inauguration Committee had asked towns and communities across the nation to illuminate buildings and ring bells “in a national moment of unity and remembrance.”
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh encouraged churches to participate in the commemoration.
St. James Parish’s Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and St. Hilary Church were among the area churches that planned to take part.
“Obviously, everybody’s suffering because of this pandemic and the effects of the virus, so we’re taking part in solidarity, but especially in remembrance of those who have died because of it,” said the Rev. John Lynam, pastor. “This is in support of their loved ones, who are mourning the loss of those who have died.”
Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church also participated in the event.
The Rev. Peggy Shannon, pastor, noted the ringing of church bells has traditionally been a call to the community that a solemn moment is taken place.
“In times like this, it’s a good reminder for our communities that the church still has an important role in our lives,” said Shannon. “We are with each other through good times and bad, and the bell ringing reminds us of that.”
Several churches in the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh participated in the ringing of the bells.
Trinity Cathedral, the seat of the diocese and located in downtown Pittsburgh, rang its bell 400 times, with each bell toll representing 1,000 American lives lost. The tribute took about 20 minutes to complete.