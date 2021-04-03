The COVID-19 pandemic kept Christians from gathering in person to celebrate Easter last year.
On Sunday, churches throughout the region will hold Easter services, and for many, it will be the first Easter worship since 2019.
“I think we’re all really excited,” said the Rev. Erik Hoeke, pastor of Avery United Methodist Church in Washington. “I remember last year around this time we were a few weeks into worshiping virtually, and at that time we didn’t know how long it was going to be. It was really, really hard for us last year to decide Easter was going to be online only, but it was the right decision.”
At Faith United Presbyterian Church in South Strabane Township, the Rev. Jason Hefner will lead his congregation in two Easter services, at 8:30 and 11 a.m.
Offering two worship services will help reduce the numbers in attendance and provide an opportunity to sanitize between services.
Hefner said COVID-19 vaccine distributions have eased some parishioners’ concerns.
“We’re seeing people slowly come back as vaccines are made available, and that’s good,” said Hefner.
Hefner said the church is following state and church guidelines to make in-person worship as safe as possible, including requiring face masks and social distancing.
At Faith United, chairs are arranged in small clusters of two to four, to accommodate couples and families.
The pandemic, Hefner said, “has really caused me and our congregation members to appreciate more deeply the community aspect of being in a church.
“We are not taking that for granted, and we’re very happy to be seeing people who are vaccinated, or comfortable to be in church in a safe way, come to worship,” said Hefner.
Several churches are requiring people to register ahead of time to attend Easter services. Other churches are offering outdoor services.
“Our plan for Easter is to go outside, and to continue outside worship through spring and summer because it’s the safest option and, to be honest, people love it,” said Avery United’s Hoeke. “There are some who will stay away, but this will be the best chance for us to have the majority of our congregation together for the first time in over a year. It will be nice to feel the energy that comes from a majority of us gathering. “
Some churches are offering a drive-in worship service so that people can tune in from the safety of their cars.
For those who feel uncomfortable gathering in-person or who can’t get out to worship, churches are offering livestream options.
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is offering both in-person and online services for Holy Week and Easter observances.
Starting on Palm Sunday, parishes within the diocese increased occupancy to 75% of capacity while still maintaining six feet of social distancing.
“We are beginning to reclaim our community celebration,” Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik said. “We thank God and our health-care workers for progress against the virus.”
Also beginning on Palm Sunday, clergy, liturgical ministers and cantors who can maintain social distancing are permitted to remove their masks while speaking or singing. They are required to put their masks back on when they finish.
“We’re very, very excited,” said the Rev. M. John Lynam, pastor of St. James Parish in Washington. “We’re starting to get larger crowds every week as more people are getting their vaccines. We look forward to worshiping together at Easter – especially some of our older parishioners, who were heartbroken that they couldn’t worship in-person over the past year.”
Dr. Thomas Corkery, Chief Medical Officer for Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital, said health officials suggest following U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and recommended avoiding large crowds and keeping Easter gatherings small.
“It’s important to know that the emotional toll and social isolation COVID has taken on people is real. Remote gatherings aren’t the same as in-person,” said Corkery. “But I would stress a lot of caution. People are so tired of (the pandemic) and they’re getting a little lax, but the reality is our numbers are picking up in the hospitals. People are still dying and people are still being hospitalized. We’re not beyond this yet. There’s a happy medium that people can find. You have to be sensible, and you have to consider each individual case, based on who’s vaccinated and who’s at high risk.”
At Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Uniontown, Easter service will be held in-person at 11 a.m., and church members can also follow on Facebook or listen on WMBS.
“It’s an important Christian holiday, and it’s important that we’re able to do this in-person this year,” said the Rev. Jim Gear, pastor of Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Uniontown. “We’re taking all the precautions, using masks, following social distancing, and we are not gathering in large groups that are not separated.”
Faith United’s Hefner said it’s up to each church member to determine their “sense of risk management,” noting the other options available have enabled the church to stay connected.
“We’ve been getting through it, and there is cautious optimism that in the next few months more people will be able to come to church in person,” said Hefner. “We’ve relied on people’s judgment and their consideration of each other. I’m really proud of my church and the way (the members) have shown love to each other by making everyone feel comfortable and safe, and protecting each other.”