Local first responders teamed up to say thanks to health care workers Tuesday morning with a parade at Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital.
North Strabane Township Fire Chief Mark Grimm, who organized the parade to recognize the efforts of the health care community on the front lines during the novel coronavirus pandemic, invited law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services to participate.
“We had kind of been thinking of a way that we could thank the employees of the hospital, so we decided we’d do a parade. We have a great relationship with them, and we can’t thank the hospital caregivers enough for their remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of our community,” said Grimm.
First responders from areas including North Strabane, Peters and Cecil townships, and Canonsburg and Houston boroughs, drove fire trucks, police cars and ambulances and circled the hospital campus. Also participating was Comfort Keepers, which provides in-home senior care.
Hospital workers, most wearing scrubs, lined the front of the hospital and clapped, waved and cheered their counterparts.
The parade was a simple gesture to thank workers who are putting in long hours and risking their safety to care for others.
“It means so much to our employees. This community is such a family. All of the first responders and hospital workers are on one team. The expression of gratitude and thanks and camaraderie that this community displays, it’s amazing,” said Canonsburg Hospital President Louise Urban. “It creates this sense of teamwork that we’re all here for each other and we all support each other.”
