Wondering how to find some gourmet mushrooms? Make a bird feeder without woodworking skills? Or build an outdoor fire that will support a skillet full of grub, or maybe saute those sought-after morels?
With the cancellation of classes and outings due to restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Washington County Parks Department has substituted some online videos introduced by the commissioners.
“I don’t anticipate being able to resume regular programming through the month of May,” said Lisa Cessna, director of the county planning commission, which oversees parks.
“We are furloughed at this point, but we kept them on board to get the videos recorded.”
The cast features Sarah, with crafts that can be completed indoors; Dan, the man in the woods; and Jeff, who discusses nature-oriented topics.
“We’re trying to have a little bit of everything for all age levels and families,” Cessna said. “They took programs they would be doing this time of year and made a video series. For crafts, ‘just use what you have’ is the concept behind them.”
Many a birdhouse has been constructed with boards, a saw and nails, but a plastic jug with a cut-out can serve as a feeder, as can a steel can with a stick hot-glued as a perch.
“I’m extremely hopeful that later this summer, there will be some programs we’re going to be able to do. We’re basing a lot of assumptions on guidance for child-care providers,” Cessna said.
“They would be difficult to conduct if you’re still required to have masks on the children. We’re hoping to provide some parks programs in June, but knowing we’re going to still have to social distance.”
Should Washington County move from a red shelter-in-place to a less rigorous state-enforced yellow designation, gatherings would have to be no larger than 25 people, which also has an impact on shelter rentals.
“Until I get guidance, I can’t say what I’m going to do,” Cessna said. “There’s a good bit we think we can still pull off this summer to make it feasible.”
The videos are featured on the county website www.co.washington.pa.us by scrolling down to the block labeled, “Experience all that the Washington County Parks have to offer with our parks video series.” They are also included on the Washington County Commissioners Facebook page.
Previously closed municipal parks across the county have begun to open up walking paths and open spaces for residents to get outdoor exercise, including North Strabane and South Strabane Township parks.
South Strabane Township Manager Brandon Stanick said the walking trails and large open spaces are open as of May 1 for residents, in accordance with “the state guidance on outdoor activity being deemed essential.” He said all playgrounds, courts, pavilions and other recreational spaces are closed and have been taped off to discourage people from congregating. Pavilion reservations were also canceled.
Similarly in North Strabane, the parking lots and walking paths in the township park is open for residents, but the playgrounds, ball fields and pavilions are not available for use, gatherings or reservations. Township Manager Andrew Walz said those facilities will open back up when Gov. Tom Wolf moves Washington County into a “green” zone.
“We want people to adhere to the social distancing guidelines,” Walz said.
Washington Park has seen an increase in “utilization,” according to Washington Councilman Matthew Staniszewski.
“I want to get back to business as historically normal, not a new normal,” he said. “We are going to follow the CDC’s guidelines. We want to protect the physical health, mental and emotional health of our residents by providing recreational opportunities.”
Staff writer Katie Anderson contributed to this story.
