Rep. Josh Kail, R-Beaver/Washington, will be hosting a telephone town hall meeting May 8 at about 1:10 p.m. in place of the Donuts and Discussion event that was scheduled to be held in person that day from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The program will consist of a COVID-19 legislative update and a question-and-answer session.
The call will include Washington Health System’s Chief Executive Officer Brook Ward and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Six, as well as Heritage Valley’s Chief Executive Officer Norm Mitry, to provide the medical perspective to complement what’s being done legislatively in the face of coronavirus.
Residents with landlines who wish to participate should remain on the line until the meeting begins when they receive the call on Tuesday afternoon.
“It is frustrating that the coronavirus has been such a disruption in our lives, preventing many from working and all from seeing extended family members. Because of the problems associated with the virus, I know people have many questions,” Kail said. “So, even though we can’t meet in person, I wanted to offer the opportunity to connect virtually.”
Residents who only have cellphones are invited to visit RepKail.com/broadnetsignup to sign up to be included on the call. As the Federal Communications Commission prohibits calls to cellphones without the owners’ consent, residents will not receive a call on their cellphones without taking this step.
By opting in, residents will be included on future telephone town hall meetings, but no more than three annually. The information will never be sold, and residents can manage their subscription at any time.
There is also an option to join the call via webstreaming at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=18727, which will allow listeners to submit questions via a chat feature.
While residents will not be able to speak to Kail during the telephone town hall, he will answer questions that residents submit by emailing jkail@pahousegop.com, calling 724-728-7655 or submitting them on Facebook at Facebook.com/RepKail/.
