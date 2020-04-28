Intermediate Unit 1 donated more than 200 face shields to Washington Health System, Washington Hospital and Uniontown Hospital last week to support local medical workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a lack of personal protective equipment, or PPE, placing a strain on hospitals around the world, staff at IU1 in Coal Center asked local hospitals what gear their front-line health care workers needed most.
Fab Lab Coordinator Matthew Weightman 3D-printed face shields in the Fab Lab at the IU1 Educational Campus at Colonial in Fayette County, using designs provided by the National Institute of Health.
“IU1 is grateful for the bravery and compassion of our community’s doctors, nurses and staff during this unprecedented time,” said Don Martin, executive director of IU1. “The idea behind the Fab Lab was to address community issues, and these face shields are a perfect example of how that investment and partnership has paid off.”
The IU1 Fab Lab is a partnership between Chevron, the Fab Foundation, and Intermediate Unit 1 to provide digital fabrication curriculum for K-12 students, teachers, and communities in the region.
“To have the support of our community and folks from our area school districts ... utilizing 3D printer capabilities to help provide protective equipment for our staff amid this crisis is incredible,” said Josh Krysak, director of community relations for Uniontown Hospital. “We cannot thank enough all of those who are dedicating their time to ensure the safety of our staff in such a creative and unique way. We are truly blessed.”
Peters Township, West Greene, Southeastern Greene, and Laurel Highlands school districts are also producing PPE intended for donation.
