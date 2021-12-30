Cold and flu season has arrived, even as COVID-19 cases in the region remain high.
Now, when people get sick, they find themselves wondering: Is it a cold? Is it the flu? Is it COVID?
Doctors acknowledge it can be difficult to tell the difference because many cold, flu and COVID-19 symptoms overlap: fever, runny nose, sore throat, coughing and general fatigue.
Without getting a COVID-19 test, it is difficult to determine whether the sniffles and congestion constitute more than a cold – although one symptom that distinguishes COVID-19 is the loss of taste or smell.
So, for people experiencing symptoms, it’s recommended to get a COVID test to rule out the virus.
“If you are symptomatic and are unsure if it’s flu, cold, or COVID, it is still best to get tested to be sure you follow proper protocols if you are COVID-19 positive to keep your family and those around you safe by quarantining and staying home for five days after your first symptoms occur,” said Joshua Krysak, director of community and patient relations at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Getting tested also enables health care providers to be a part of any treatment or course of action needed to get patients on the mend.
“In these days, you at the very least need to rule out the fact that it’s COVID. The worst case is to ignore it and assume it’s a cold,” said Brook Ward, chief executive officer of Washington Health System.
As the number of COVID cases surge across the region, here’s some guidance about the symptoms of each illness.
Common cold symptoms
Sore throat
Cough
Congestion
Runny/stuffy nose
Slow onset of symptoms
Common flu symptoms
Fever
Fatigue
Cough
Headaches
Runny/stuffy nose
Body aches
Fast onset of symptoms
Common COVID-19 symptoms
Headaches
Fever
Sore throat
Body aches
Loss of taste and smell (the biggest difference among the three illnesses)
The omicron variant is showing some different symptoms than experts have seen with the delta variant.
Common omicron symptoms
Runny nose
Congestion
Cough
Fatigue
There are also similarities between the duration of the illnesses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
If you get a negative COVID test and still feel unwell, it’s best to stay away from people to avoid spreading illnesses, anyway. And health officials urge people to use public health practices that have proven to be effective tools throughout the pandemic, such as face coverings and good hand-washing hygiene.
“Regardless what the latest fast-spreading variant may be, if you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, if you’re boosted or un-boosted, it is still recommended to take small steps to ensure your health and safety,” said Krysak. “Wear masks in crowded indoor public spaces. Wash your hands often. Stay out of public spaces when you’re not feeling well. These actions can only serve to help keep you and your family healthy.”
Also, health officials continue to recommend eligible people get a COVID-19 vaccination and everyone over the age of 6 months get the influenza shot.