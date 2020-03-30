The state Department of Corrections has its first positive case among inmates.
Corrections secretary John Wetzel said Sunday that an inmate at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County has tested positive. Wetzel said the inmate, with underlying health conditions, “is in the prison’s infirmary and is isolated from other inmates.”
SCI Phoenix, in Southeastern Pennsylvania, has special isolation rooms in its infirmary to handle similar cases.
Inmates on the housing unit are under quarantine. Staff and inmates have received personal protective equipment.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.