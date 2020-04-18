CANONSBURG – About 600 cars waited in line Friday at a drive-thru food distribution event at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, as workers who lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic find themselves without an income and short on cash.
People began arriving at 3:30 a.m. and slept in their cars until the three-hour Truck to Trunk Drive-Thru distribution, held by the Greater Washington County Food Bank, began at 9 a.m.
Drivers who showed up stayed in their vehicles while volunteers wearing masks placed the food items – including bread, potatoes and produce – in their trunk.
Among those who signed up for the food distribution was Heather Bennett of Hickory, a mother of two, who was laid off from Max & Erma’s in Peters Township in March.
“This helps tremendously, especially with the kids being home every day now,” said Bennett, whose children are 11 and 7.
Most of the households pre-registered for the event, but more showed up for the giveaway.
The food bank planned to have enough food on hand for everyone who came, and nobody was turned away.
It was the eighth truck to trunk distribution this month, and was the single largest food distribution in Washington County this month. The food bank coordinated with the borough of Canonsburg and the Canonsburg Houston Ministerial Association to hold the distribution.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment numbers are among the highest in the country, and Washington, which already has a higher unemployment rate than average, has been hit hard.
“Here in Canonsburg alone we are seeing a big impact and know that our neighbors have just as many people in need,” said Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome. “We hate to see this level of need in our area, but we are pleased to be able to volunteer our little borough to help so many from neighboring areas.”
Rhome said the distribution was coordinated in about 48 hours, and about 50 volunteers, including Canonsburg police, worked to box and distribute food, direct traffic, and make sure those in need received groceries.
“It’s an honor to be able to take care of our people,” said Rhome. “We will help them.”
Connie Burd, executive director of the Greater Washington County Food Bank, said people out of work without pay are eligible to receive food from a food bank or food pantry.
She expects the need for food assistance to increase in May.
“Unfortunately, we see the need only becoming greater as we finish out April and go into May, but we are here to make sure no one goes without,” said Burd.
Burd encouraged residents to complete an application for supplemental food assistance “so that we can assure we have food ready for you and your family.”
Online signup for Washington County residents who need food can be found at www.gwcfb.org/sign-up-for-assistance.
Truck to Trunk Drive-thru Distribution was piloted by Greater Washington County Food Bank in 2019.
“This is the safest way to get the food into the hands of those who need it,” said Burd.
Income guidelines for qualifying for food assistance can be found on the PA State Agriculture Department’s website at www.agriculture.pa.gov/Food/food_assistance/.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.