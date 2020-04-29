Washington Area Humane Society hosted a drive-thru pet food distribution on Tuesday to help pet-owning families struggling to feed their pets during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The humane society gave away 10,000 pounds of dog food and cat food during the two-hour event held at its new facility on Route 136 in North Strabane Township, according to Kelly Proudfit, executive director of the food bank.
“There are a lot of people in need in this area, and we’re happy we can help them,” said Proudfit as dozens of vehicles passed through the parking lot.
Pickup for the food was no-contact. Workers wore face masks and loaded food supplies into vehicle trunks while individuals remained in their cars.
Proudfit said the shelter has given away 8,000 pounds of pet food since it opened the food bank on March 19.
Pet food for the drive-thru was purchased with donations from CentiMark Corp., the Richard P. Mellon Foundation, and a shelter board member. Donors also dropped off bags of dog and cat food for the drive-thru.
Proudfit said pet owners are asked to call the humane society to schedule a pickup or delivery if they need food from the pet food bank.
The drive-thru, though, did not require people to sign up in advance.
“This was show up if you need to show up. We will help as many people as we can,” said Proudfit.
Proudfit said the shelter is still conducting adoptions and foster placements by appointment, and is handling emergency calls and emergency intakes.
She noted the humane society has done more than 50 foster placements during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think especially during this time, pets are crucial for people’s well-being. Pets help people get through what they’re going through,” said Proudfit. “Feeding them obviously is a priority.”
