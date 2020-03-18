The Washington County Housing Authority has issued three coronavirus-related notices since last week to residents, and Stephen Hall, executive director, asked the elderly who live in high-rises to "self-quarantine" because they are considered to be of highest risk in contracting the disease.
A resident who asked not to be identified but who lives in Bentley Tower, Bentleyville, found it suspicious that the first notice was issued just before Washington County's first case of COVID-19 became public.
The resident questioned if the housing authority had inside information that prompted the first notice about "coronavirus concerns."
Hall said he wrote the first notice before authorities released the results of the first test confirming the new coronavirus, and after the news circulated, he had another notice posted Monday asking that the high-rises should have no visitors except those "of medical necessity or to deliver groceries."
It also directed those on medical-related visits to wash their hands for 20 seconds immediately after entering an apartment.
"For their own safety we are asking them not to interact with others," Hall said of elderly occupants.
The resident of the 90-unit Bentley Tower said he was isolating himself.
On Tuesday, Hall issued a letter to residents of multi-family dwellings that they should voluntarily report coronavirus within a family to the site manager "particularly before requesting maintenance assistance or office visits."
Residents were advised to follow all government policies which include staying at home with family and not allowing visitors; maintaining six feet away from others; gathering in groups of 10 or fewer; and washing hands for 20 seconds when returning home and before touching anything in a residence.
"You are encouraged not to permit your children to associate with other children," Hall wrote.
