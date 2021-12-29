Local hospitals are preparing for a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 cases, fueled by the delta variant, remain extremely high in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties heading into the New Year, and that trend is expected to continue as the new, more contagious omicron variant – which has not yet been reported in the counties – spreads.
“Our concerns are, this delta surge hasn’t decreased and we haven’t seen the effects of the new variant yet; and what’s going to happen in the next five to 14 days with people who have gotten together from the holidays,” said Brook Ward, chief executive officer of Washington Health System.
Washington Health System continues to treat a high number of COVID-19 patients. Since August, the number of in-patients at Washington Hospital and WHS Greene has averaged between 45 to 55 daily.
Between January and August, the hospitals treated three to five COVID in-patients each day.
“The numbers aren’t going down like they did with prior surges; that is not happening with this round,” said Ward, who added that patients have been younger, and have had longer hospitalizations – up to three and four weeks.
Some studies have shown the omicron variant appears to be less severe than previous variants, including delta, but it’s been more contagious.
The concern is, even if omicron is less severe, if it affects a greater number of the population, it will still lead to a high volume of hospitalizations and overwhelm understaffed hospitals.
“We’re working with a workforce shortage, and we’ve had an increase in COVID cases, with probably more yet to come. That’s not good,” said Ward.
Hospital administrators are urging people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot, which reduce the severity and duration of the virus.
Ward estimated that 70% to 80% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and that nearly 100% of COVID patients in the ICU haven’t gotten the vaccine.
“This is preventable; that’s the frustrating part. It’s a personal responsibility to care for each other as a society, not think individualistically,” said Ward, noting the health care community’s frustration that under-vaccinated areas put communities at risk.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control shows those who are fully vaccinated are less likely to transmit the virus if they are infected.
Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Washington County by the state Department of Health on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 503. Additionally, 223 more COVID cases were recorded, for a total of 34,419 cases.
About 96% of ICU beds in the county are filled. As of Tuesday, 87 patients were hospitalized with COVID, with 18 of those patients on ventilators, according to the DOH.
In Fayette County, the death toll is 527, with 45 new cases reported for a total of 22,690 cases.
There are about 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 5 of those on ventilators. About 76% of ICU beds are filled.
In Greene County, there have been a total of 79 COVID-19 deaths, with 19 new cases reported and a total of 6,260 total cases.
Ward remains concerned about what January will bring, after holiday gatherings and other seasonal illnesses.
“We’re going to see an increase in patients – we know that,” said Ward. “How do we handle the delta variant, plus the new variant, plus flu, plus normal illness?”
Meanwhile, Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter confirmed Tuesday that following Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-19 surge.
The DOH and state Emergency Management Agency are working with FEMA, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense, and strike team placements will be determined by the federal government.
“At this time, we do know that strike teams will be sent to the commonwealth and are working with our federal partners to identify and confirm exact locations and any additional resources,” said Klinepeter.
PEMA Director Randy Padfield said federal assistance “will help relieve some pressure on the health system so there is capacity to treat people who need hospital care.”