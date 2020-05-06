After about six weeks of restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, hospitals in Washington and Greene counties are preparing to resume electives surgeries.
Surgeries and procedures were postponed or canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospitals feared they would need all possible space to treat patients and to conserve personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Allegheny Health Network, including Canonsburg Hospital, is returning to a more regular schedule for medical appointments and non-emergent surgical procedures.
Dr. Donald Whiting, AHN’s chief medical officer, stressed safety is paramount.
“After more than a month limiting medical visits and encouraging the public to seek health care services by phone or online, AHN is prepared to safely resume in-person care at all of our facilities,” said Whiting. “However, the health of patients and caregivers remains our top priority, and we will continue to strictly adhere to the safety precautions and protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and OSHA.”
At all facilities, AHN is taking steps to ensure safety and abide by social distancing guidelines. Among the measures it is taking to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are restricting hospital visitation, screening all patients and employees for COVID-19 symptoms, and requiring employees to wear masks and other forms of protective equipment.
AHN made its decision after consulting with local health officials and the state Department of Health, which gave the go-ahead for health care providers to resume in-person appointments and elective surgical procedures as long as they can do so safely, and as long as they have enough ICU beds, coronavirus test kits and protective gear to respond to a COVID-19 surge.
“We are fortunate to be in such a position at AHN,” said Dr. Sri Chalikonda, AHN’s chief medical operations officer. “Because of safety measures and social-distancing requirements put in place by the state and county health departments, Western Pennsylvania didn’t have as many COVID-19 cases as the rest of the state. As a result, it appears we have flattened the curve regionally, and at this point we are confident that we can safely resume clinical appointments and elective surgeries.”
AHN will continue to screen every patient for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors, and those who do not pass the screening will be tested for COVID-19. AHN also will test surgical patients, regardless of symptoms, if a positive result would impact whether the surgeon would proceed with the surgery.
AHN believes it’s important for patients to feel comfortable keeping their medical appointments, visiting their specialists, and coming to the hospital in a health care emergency.
“We do not want patients to avoid seeking care for more serious conditions or health emergencies for fear of contracting COVID-19,” said Whiting. “We understand that concern, but it’s vital that patients come to a hospital if they have an emergency, and we want to assure patients that because of the steps we are taking they will be safe and well cared for when they come to an AHN facility.”
Safety precautions and accommodations at AHN facilities include extending office hours to spread the patient traffic flow over a longer time period; pre-screening to expedite appointments; setting up separate entrances and treatment areas for COVID-19 patients; spacing out chairs in waiting rooms, and installing visual markers to encourage physical distancing; installing sneeze guards in reception areas and other patient touch-points; and deep cleaning facilities at a minimum of every two hours.
Visitation restrictions at AHN facilities remain in place, with exceptions for end-of-life-care and visits to obstetrical units and neonatal intensive care units, or for those accompanying minors or patients with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities or cognitive impairment.
On Monday, Washington Health System Washington Hospital and Monongahela Valley Hospital began offering more services.
WHS Washington Hospital began limited non-emergent surgical cases, cardiac catheterization lab and radiology procedures, outpatient rehabilitation services, and other services permitted by the Department of Health.
The hospital wants to reassure patients it is taking all necessary steps to protect both them and staff by adhering to current DOH and CDC guidelines.
WHS said it has taken a proactive approach to testing. It started testing obstetric patients who are scheduled for C-Section or induction before delivery, and all WHS surgical patients will be tested for COVID before their surgery date.
Brook Ward, president and CEO at WHS, said other services and other WHS locations will be reopened in “a slow and deliberate way,” with safety a priority.
There is no date set for the reopening of the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, and Ward said WHS is awaiting direction from Gov. Tom Wolf regarding when gymnasiums and fitness centers can reopen.
Mon Valley Hospital is easing restrictions on elective surgeries and appointments.
In addition to beginning elective surgeries, the hospital began scheduling appointments for outpatient procedures and screenings including cardiac cauterizations, MRIs, CT scans, mammograms and colonoscopies.
The hospital also expanded in-office visits for its practices.
