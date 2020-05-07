For Pennsylvanians, local hospitals have been a place where they’ve had babies, had broken arms repaired, visited annually for mammograms, and had routine and complex procedures performed.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has left Pennsylvania hospitals facing enormous financial challenges.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania Wednesday launched a public campaign calling for immediate support to sustain health care services at the commonwealth’s hospitals.
HAP has petitioned Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers to provide funding resources and to prioritize hospitals and front-line workers with the $3.9 billion Pennsylvania received in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Pennsylvania hospitals remain committed to the health and safety of patients, health care workers, and the communities they serve,” said Andy Carter, HAP president and CEO. “Hospitals are a critical part of the commonwealth’s short- and long-term recovery and economic well-being. COVID-19 forced hospitals to make difficult decisions, and they need immediate financial relief to be there for our communities.”
Pennsylvania’s hospitals, which employ nearly 300,000 workers, are projected to lose more than $7 billion in 2020 as a result of the pandemic and canceled services and procedures, even after accounting for federal relief.
CEOs at Allegheny Health Network, Monongahela Valley Hospital and Washington Health System have stated the COVID-19 pandemic has had a financial impact, and WHS Washington has furloughed employees.
Hospitals are among the largest employers in 85% of Pennsylvania’s counties and contributed more than $136 billion in 2018 to the state economy.
Revenue losses for Pennsylvania’s hospitals is estimated to be greater than $2.5 billion for March and April.
The campaign for hospital financial relief will be shared with communities statewide.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.