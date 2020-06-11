Some local hospitals are beginning to loosen coronavirus-related visitor restrictions.
Washington Health System Washington Hospital and WHS Greene now allow one visitor at a time, per patient, for inpatients, surgical patients, Emergency Department patients, and patients scheduled for ambulatory care, outpatient procedures or diagnostic testing.
Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Patients and visitors must wear a mask at all times in the building and practice social distancing.
Additionally, paid parking will resume in WHS Washington Hospital parking lots.
Visitors and patients are asked to use one of the following entrances: Emergency Department entrances; the main entrance on level 2 of both hospitals; and, for cancer patients only, level G of the Cancer Center at WHS Washington.
When entering the building, visitors are asked to check in with the greeter at the table, and will be asked to clean their hands with hand sanitizer that will be provided.
WHS assured patients that it is safe to visit the hospitals. It encouraged patients not to put health care on hold, and to schedule necessary diagnostic tests and procedures.
Allegheny Health Network also is easing its patient visitation policy at its hospitals, including Canonsburg Hospital.
Inpatient, observation, surgery and Emergency Department patients are permitted to have one healthy support person during visitation hours.
The same support person must remain for the length of the stay in the hospital, and must be over 18, and without cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Support persons will be screened at designated entry locations at each visit and must present a valid photo ID. All support persons must wear a mask at all times.
Visitation hours are 9 a.m. to noon or 5 to 8 p.m.
Visitation hours for a patient’s supporter will not be limited for the following circumstances: a patient is under the age of 18; a patient has an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, communication barrier, or behavioral concerns; a patient is receiving end of life care; and labor and delivery, and postpartum patients.
COVID-19 patients not at end of life will not be permitted support persons.
Non-COVID-19 end-of-life patients will be permitted two support persons in assigned waiting room seats.
One set of parents are permitted in neonatal intensive care units for the duration of stay, and one parent may be present at the child’s bedside.
Clergy visitation is permitted in addition to the patient’s one dedicated support person.
Dr. Eugene Scioscia, AHN’s Chief Experience Officer, said the ongoing limitations have been made in the best interests of patients, visitors and staff.
Monongahela Valley Hospital is implementing similar changes. One visitor per patient will be permitted in the hospital at one time. Visitors must stop at the welcome desk in the lobby to have their temperature taken and to receive a pass to visit the patient.
When the visitor leaves the hospital, the pass must be returned to the welcome desk. Once the pass is returned, another person may visit the patient. Due to social distancing, visitors are not permitted to wait in the lobby, corridors or gift shop.
Visiting hours are as follows: medical/surgical units, and intensive care units from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; behavioral health on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
Visitors must be at least 18 years old.
All visitors are required to wear masks during their entire visit.
Any visitor who shows signs of illness will be asked to leave for the safety of others.
