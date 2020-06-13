While Washington and Greene counties are in the green phase of reopening as Pennsylvania copes with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the public is still encouraged to wear masks.
Why?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with other health officials, say wearing a mask can help stop droplets that contain the coronavirus from spreading and infecting others.
The philosophy, the CDC says, is “My mask protects you, your mask protects me.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends Pennsylvanians wear a cloth or fabric mask whenever they leave their homes, such as when they go shopping, use public transportation, or are in public.
In all of the updates the health department provides, health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine continues to stress the importance of taking precautions during the green phase of reopening, including washing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing, and wearing a mask.
Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome, who is co-owner of Sam’s Pizza Shop, said he will continue to follow the DOH and CDC recommendation to wear face masks, and encourages people to do the same.
“As we continue to navigate in the green phase, I am going to continue to follow the direction of the CDC and remain cautious, and I would recommend to my family, and to the public, that I want my family to wear masks and follow social distancing for the foreseeable future,” said Rhome. “It’s a pretty simple thing. Follow the guidelines, and I think we can keep the curve down.”
Visitors to the borough municipal building are required to wear masks, he said.
The pizza shop has turned its focus at this time on providing a top-notch curbside pick-up service.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization issued its recommendation that people wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as when using public transportation, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.
Dr. Brian Lamb, a Pittsburgh primary care physician in the Allegheny Health Network, says wearing masks played an important role in helping to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“Without a question, people should still be wearing masks,” he said. “They should still be social distancing, washing their hands and avoiding large crowds.”
Businesses are required to continue to follow the Health Department’s worker safety order, which includes having them provide masks for employees to wear while at work, except when they are on break, according to the Department of Health.
There has been pushback against wearing a mask, however, from some who feel it violates their freedom or think coronavirus is an overblown threat.
People who do not wear masks can be refused entry into a business, but they will not be fined.
An exception is made for people who cannot wear a mask due to a health condition, or children under the age of 2.
Al Collins, co-owner of Al an’ Ruben’s Bar and Grill in Washington, currently offers curbside service and doesn’t plan to reopen for indoor dining for at least a few weeks.
The restaurant requires patrons to wear masks.
“If you don’t want to follow our rules, there are a million other places you can go. If you don’t want to do what we want you to do, don’t come in,” said Collins. “This business is like our house because we’re here more often than we’re home.”
