Greene County has surpassed 7,000 COVID-19 cases, reaching 7,157 total cases on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
In Greene County, daily COVID cases have increased 119% compared to the daily average two weeks ago.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, 85 people in the county have died from the virus.
Washington County has recorded 44,278 COVID-19 cases, recording 386 new cases Monday, in addition to 961 cases reported Saturday and Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
The number of hospitalized COVID patients and deaths, too, have risen, and the county has seen a 66% increase in cases from the average number of daily cases two weeks ago.
Additionally, one new death was reported Monday, bringing the death toll in the county to 549.
In Fayette County, 165 new cases were reported Monday, for a total of 26,265 total cases.
One new COVID death was reported over the period from Jan. 15 through 17, bringing the total number of deaths to 563 in the county.
Cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, and there has been a 127% increase in the daily average number of COVID cases compared to the average two days ago.