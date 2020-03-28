WAYNESBURG – As a precaution and because of increasing incidents of positive COVID-19 test results in Greene County, the county commissioners have decided to close Greene County government buildings. All departments will continue to be available via telephone, but limited services may be available to the public. All essential services will continue.
The county current year property tax discount collection period will begin April 1. Taxpayers are welcome to submit tax payments by mail. Taxpayers should include a stamped self-addressed envelope for the return of their tax payment receipt.
The regularly scheduled commissioners’ agenda and board meetings scheduled for next week are canceled. The next meetings will be held at 10 a.m. April 15 and 16.
The county government website is regularly = updated and provides information from local, state and federal organizations related to the coronavirus, https://www.co.greene.pa.us/coronavirus. Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County Commissioners’ Facebook page or by calling 724-852-5210.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.