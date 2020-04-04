The Greater Washington County Food Bank’s The Farm is working to help residents stay fed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Farm – the food bank’s agricultural initiative that puts fresh produce on the tables of food insecure families – is increasing food production at its Brownsville location in anticipation of greater need this harvest season.
The Farm has renovated and planted several raised beds with cold crops that can will be harvested in early spring and distributed directly to Greater Washington County Food Bank clients. The crops include peas, lettuce, spinach, beets, radishes, onions and carrots.
After those crops are harvested, The Farm will double crop the beds with a summer and, if possible, a fall crop.
The Farm aims to expand its production this year to include a two-acre field of vegetables, fruits and herbs.
“Like all the farmers I’ve spoken with over the past few weeks, we understand the need of consumers to have access to a safe, convenient and reliable food supply during this volatile time,” said Morgan Livingston, agricultural innovation manager at The Farm. “At GWCFB, we know the need is even more urgent for those in our community who are food insecure, some of whom recently lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
The Farm also is expanding its hydroponic production, and is offering hydroponic lettuce through The Marketplace at Emerald Valley’s new CSA Box and Virtual Farm Stand program, which offers grocery staples including bread, meat, pasta, produce and canned goods – produced by local farmers and available for curbside pickup or home delivery.
For information, visit www.themarketplace/farm/shop.
The Farm also provides agricultural education to the community, and has moved their hydroponics and aquaponics workshop series for veterans to a webinar, and the GWCFB is launching a live video farm education program that will focus on STEM through farm activities.
A program held Friday was called “Ways to Grow Your Own Food” and can be viewed on The Farm’s Facebook page, facebook.com/TheFarmGWCFB.
The Farm is asking for donations of growing supplies such as perennial plant stock, irrigation components, trellising and fertilizer.
For more information about The Farm, contact Livingson at thefarm@gwcfb.org or 724-632-2190 ext. 108.
