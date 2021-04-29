Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday toured Washington Health System’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Washington Crown Center Mall, where he touted progress in the number of Pennsylvanians who have gotten vaccinated and addressed vaccine hesitancy.
“Nearly half of all eligible Pennsylvanians have had the vaccine,” said Wolf, noting the commonwealth ranks No. 1 in first doses administered among the 10 most populous states in the country. “The health care heroes here at Washington Health System and across the commonwealth are the reason why Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout is going so well.”
WHS CEO Brook Ward and state Rep. Tim O’Neal, a member of the governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, joined Wolf at a press conference following the tour.
To date, Pennsylvania has administered more than 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
But after months of high demand for the vaccines, vaccine hesitancy is becoming an issue across Pennsylvania.
Wolf encouraged those who haven’t gotten their shot to schedule an appointment now, and reassured Pennsylvanians that the vaccine is free, safe, and readily available.
“We need to keep making progress. We need to get vaccinated to keep us safe, but keep in mind: this vaccine is only available for Americans over the age of 16. If you’re below 16, we’re helping you by getting the vaccine,” said Wolf. “When you get vaccinated, you’re protecting yourself, obviously, but you’re also protecting the people around you, especially the people who can’t get vaccinated yet.”
To address vaccine hesitancy, Wolf said his administration plans to launch a statewide media campaign to explain why Pennsylvanians should get vaccinated.
The governor also plans to rely on local health care systems to help fight vaccine hesitancy.
“The partnerships that we’ve had with local health systems and vaccine providers has really been important,” said Wolf. “Local vaccine providers know their patients, you know your communities. You’ve already done the hard work to establish trust and we’re talking about how we can even build on that moving forward.”
The Washington Crown Center Mall clinic that Wolf visited is one of three WHS operates in Washington and Greene counties.
The health system has provided more than 47,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for about 50% of all vaccines administered in Washington and Greene counties.
In addition, WHS has treated more than 1,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and provided monoclonal antibody treatment for 103 COVID patients.
WHS will host walk-in clinics on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 1 to 5 p.m. at the Washington Crown mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
“Thanks to everyone who has received the vaccine in the state to help get us one step closer to getting back to normal,” said Ward. “You, too, can be part of the solution if you haven’t received COVID vaccine at this point. The vaccines are safe and readily available.”
Ward thanked the WHS health-care workers and staff for their efforts throughout the pandemic, and referenced Mister Rogers’ famous “look for the helpers” quote.
“These helpers have worked double shifts, overtime, nights, weekends, day-in and day-out, putting themselves and their families at risk to help fight COVID in our community, and they will continue to fight to help defeat this disease,” said Ward.
Ward also credited “the life-saving safe and effective vaccines created by brilliant doctors and scientists,” and said WHS continues to collaborate with the Washington-Greene County Coalition, Washington and Greene County commissioners, and other local partnerships in Southwestern Pennsylvania to respond to the pandemic.
O’Neal, whose legislation to involve the National Guard in distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine was signed into law by Wolf in early March, said Pennsylvania has turned the corner in the fight against COVID-19, “but we still have work to do.”
Pennsylvania’s early rollout efforts have improved considerably, and the commonwealth ranks 24th in the country, with 81.3% of the doses it has received from the government being administered. Washington County is among the top 10 out of the 67 counties in vaccinations.
O’Neal said, “It’s important to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to this vaccine and that they’re able to go out and get it if they want it.”
“(Gov. Wolf and I) also agree that we want to return to a world of pre-pandemic life. We want all of our children in school for face-to-face learning five days a week, we want to gather with our family and friends and share fellowship together. So, the only way we can accomplish this is to have everyone who wants the vaccine to get it,” said O’Neal. “The work of the task force for the past three or so months has been a testament to what government can do when we work in a bipartisan manner across branches of government to address the issues of the day.”