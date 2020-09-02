Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday urged the state general assembly to protect renters and homeowners from eviction and foreclosure, after the moratorium on evictions ran out on Monday.
After two extensions, the eviction ban that began in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic expired at midnight.
An estimated 1 in 5 renters and homeowners in Pennsylvania are behind on their lease and mortgage payments, and are at risk of being evicted.
At the news conference, Wolf, along with some Democratic lawmakers and housing advocates, asked the Republican-controlled state Legislature to extend the moratorium for 90 days or longer.
The governor said he is unable to extend it again because of limits to his executive powers in the state’s Emergency Services Code.
Wolf also is asking legislators to consider $200 million in CARES Act funding to prevent evictions and the cutoff of utilities.
The Wolf administration estimated 400,000 Pennsylvanians may not be able to make their August and September payments.
“Ultimately, what we’re doing is trying to keep families in their homes,” Wolf said during the press conference.
Among the speakers Tuesday was Jesus Rodriguez, a colon cancer survivor who worked in the restaurant industry for 20 years, but lost his job in March as a result of the pandemic.
He said that in the past, he has never missed a rental payment, but has fallen several months behind and faces eviction.
“Pennsylvania is now facing a housing catastrophe as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am amplifying the voice of more than half a million families finding themselves in the same situation,” he said.
Sen. Jay Costa called on Senate Republicans to call the Senate back into session to extend the moratorium.
“No one should worry about losing the roof over their head at the same time they’re worried about contracting a highly contagious, deadly virus,” said Costa. “It’s our job to keep families safe, not stand idly by as they’re made homeless in droves.”
Also this week, Wolf signed a second renewal of his 90-day disaster declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.
He originally signed it March 6 following the announcement of the first two presumptive positive cases of the virus in the commonwealth.
“As we approach the six-month mark of this crisis, I continue to be amazed at the resiliency and strength shown by Pennsylvanians during this pandemic,” Wolf said. “We are going to continue to combat the health and economic effects of COVID-19, and the renewal of my disaster declaration will provide us with resources and support needed for this effort.”
According to a press release from Wolf’s office, the emergency disaster declaration provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening. It includes expediting supply procurement and lifting certain regulations to allow for efficient and effective mitigation.
