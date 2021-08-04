Giant Eagle supermarket and GetGo employees will be required to wear a face mask while guests are being strongly encouraged to wear a mask regardless of their COVID-19 vaccine status, according to a press release from the company.
The new mask policy for employees starts Wednesday, and the company is “strongly requesting” guests wear face masks beginning Friday.
Shoppers will not be turned away if they are not wearing a mask.
“We are strongly requesting that our guests comply with the same mask requirement, starting Friday, Aug. 6. We will have team members ready at each of our stores to provide a complimentary mask for any guest who does not have one,” the press release said.
The company said the introduction of the Delta variant “has created a renewed sense of urgency across our communities.”
“Recent data suggests that the Delta variant is more contagious, making vaccinated individuals more prone to transmitting the virus and leaving those unvaccinated at higher risk of illness and hospitalization,” the statement reads. “Through these and other efforts, we can all do our part to keep our communities healthy, our local businesses thriving and our students and teachers in the best possible position for the upcoming school year.”
Giant Eagle is considering other measures, including requiring vaccinations for all employees.
In May, Giant Eagle announced people who were fully vaccinated no longer had to wear masks, after COVID-19 cases dropped.
But the company decided to reverse that policy, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the region.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Washington County into the substantial spread category, and recommends that people wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
With the move, Giant Eagle joins Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target and a growing list of retailers who have reinstated their policies that employees must wear face masks in areas of substantial or high spread, regardless of vaccination status.
Customers will not be required to wear a mask, but are strongly encouraged.
Additionally, Walmart is strongly encouraging employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and is offering a $150 incentive to do so.