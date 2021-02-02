Patrick Arena spent more than two weeks trying to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It was pretty frustrating,” said Arena, of Washington, who spent his mornings visiting an interactive map of vaccine providers posted on the state Department of Health website (pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated/#Step2FindaVaccineProvider).
There, he’d follow links to vaccine providers, where he filled out questionnaires or waited for at least an hour, only to find appointments were filled.
Arena, who is over the age of 65, finally nabbed an appointment for the vaccine through Mainline Pharmacy. He’ll travel to St. Vincent College on Friday to get the shot.
“I’m hoping they don’t run out,” he said. “It seems like a really slapdash process. I’m pretty computer-savvy. I can imagine how difficult it is for the elderly who aren’t.”
Arena’s not alone in his frustration. Many people who are eligible to get the vaccine are wondering where and how to sign up – and if there will be enough doses for them to get it once they’ve signed up.
Unlike some other states, Pennsylvania does not currently have a centralized website or phone line to register for the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, the DOH is directing anyone interested – who qualifies under phase 1A of the state’s COVID vaccination plan – to find a provider in their region on the interactive map and directly contact that provider.
Providers include hospitals, federal qualified health care centers, and pharmacies.
By zooming in and clicking on a blue pin on the DOH map, users can find a vaccine provider.
Clicking on the pin will bring up a window that lists a contact person, phone number, email and other information.
In Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, pharmacy chains including Rite Aid and Giant Eagle, as well as independent pharmacies, are listed as providers.
Allegheny Health Network, Washington Health System, Monongahela Valley Hospital, WVU Medicine – Uniontown Hospital, and Highlands Hospital all provide coronavirus vaccine information and updates on their websites.
Health care providers acknowledge there is an extremely high demand for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and a limited supply throughout the country.
They said they have the infrastructure in place, the staff and the supplies; they just don’t have enough vaccines right now.
AHN encourages people to sign up for vaccine updates by registering for a MyChart on the network’s website, ahn.org.
With MyChart, AHN will alert people when they are eligible for the vaccine and when they can schedule.
WHS also has an online COVID vaccination form for Washington or Greene County residents, or established patients of a WHS outpatient practice, who fall within the phase 1A guidelines. Visit whs.org/covid.
To be placed on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list at Mon Valley Hospital, visit monvalleyhospital.com, where those eligible for immunization can request the vaccine either as an organization or as an individual.
For information about vaccine availability in Fayette County, WVU Medicine – Uniontown Hospital is referring people to the Fayette County COVID-19 Vaccination Information Line, established by the county’s EMA, at 724-466-4142.
A recorded message said that, as of Feb. 1, all providers in Fayette County are waiting to find out when more doses will be delivered.
“Unfortunately, this process is moving slower than we’d like, but we assure you that we are doing everything in our power to get supplies into our county for distribution,” the message said. “Uniontown and Highlands hospitals are currently out of vaccine, and no appointments can be scheduled at those locations until new supplies arrive. We understand you are frustrated, and assure you the process will get easier once the supply shortage eases.”
People can email questions to covidinfo@fcema.org.
In the meantime, as more contagious strains of the virus spread, hospitals are asking people to be even more vigilant with mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing, and other infection-prevention measures.