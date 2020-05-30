About 500 cars lined up to receive fresh food at a 412 Food Rescue drive-up distribution at Washington County Fairgrounds Friday.
The contactless distribution for residents of Washington and surrounding areas was the first of five distributions for up to 1,000 cars that will be held throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania on consecutive Fridays through June.
Each car received a box full of dairy and produce items from local donors Schneider’s Dairy and Chelan Fresh, available through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Box Program.
412 Food Rescue’s goal is to support high-need areas.
Since March, 412 Food Rescue has welcomed 1,548 new volunteers on its Food Rescue Hero app, distributed over 12,000 meals to bus stops in the City of Pittsburgh and Sto-Rox School District, started a Home Delivery program and distributed food boxes to 650 households in Pittsburgh and Beaver County, and launched Community Takeout to financially support restaurants and unemployed service workers while feeding people in need.
“We’re just trying to help out any way we can. We’re busy; the need is high,” said chief operating officer David Primm. “The need is definitely there.”
