Expecting as much as a 200% or greater increase in need for Washington County, the Greater Washington Community Food Bank plans to launch drive-thru distributions that require little to no person-to-person contact and eliminate the need for vulnerable populations to gather.
The new feature, known as “truck to trunk,” will begin in April.
Individuals and families who regularly receive food from the food bank can participate, as can those who recently signed up. New recipients will receive contact from the food bank staff to confirm the location of their distribution.
“Truck to trunk,” which was piloted in 2019, works in this way: Staff and volunteers will load boxes directly from food bank trucks into the client’s trunk so the recipient does not have to step out of his or her vehicle. There must be enough room in the recipient’s vehicle so boxes can be loaded efficiently.
The method is geared toward maintaining a safe distance between staff and clients.
“If you, or someone you know, needs food, we can get it to you, near your home, in a way that does not risk anyone’s health,” said Lorraine Johnson, pantry liaison. “This is what we want people in need, but who are vulnerable, to know. There is a safe way to get food and supplies.”
Here are truck to trunk distribution sites for April 2020:
Site 1 – 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4; California, Beth-Center, Centerville, Coal Center, Marianna, and Ellsworth pantry recipients can go to Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Drive, Coal Center.
Site 2 – 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 7, 8 and 9; distribution will take place at Community Circle Pantry, 69 W. Pine St., Washington.
Site 3 – 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11; Tylerdale and Meadow Lands pantry recipients can go to Tylerdale Pantry at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 1000 Jefferson Ave, Washington.
Site 4 – 11 a.m. to noon Monday, April 13; McGuffey and Prosperity pantry recipients can go to McGuffey Pantry, 4170 Route 40, across from the former Sunset Beach, Claysville.
Site 5 – 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15; recipients from Allenport and Charleroi pantries can go to the Allenport Pantry 1850 Main St.
Site 6 – Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16; recipients assigned to the Donora Pantry can go to Mon Valley Youth and Teen Center, 160 Thompson Ave., Donora.
Site 7 – 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 16, and 4:30 to 6 p.m.; those assigned to the Monongahela Pantry can go to First United Methodist Church, 430 W. Main St.
Site 8 – From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 17; Canonsburg, Finleyville and Peters Township pantry recipients can go to the pantry at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.
Site 9 – 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22; Burgettstown and Avella pantry recipients can go to the Burgettstown Pantry, 1616 Smith Township State Rd, Rt 18, Atlasburg.
Site 10 – From 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22; McDonald Pantry recipients can go to the McDonald Borough Building, 151 School St.
The food bank will use its Facebook page and website as tools to keep those it serves up to date. It will also communicate by sending emails.
Anyone who wants updates via email should make sure they follow the Greater Washington County Food Bank on Facebook and sign up to receive emails on the website www.gwcfb.org\.
The food bank’s website has an online form that allows people who find themselves unemployed with no income to apply for emergency food assistance. The site also has an online form that lets people designate a proxy to pick up their food for them.
For those who do not need emergency food and can help those who do, there are other ways to help. Healthy people who have not had contact with a COVID-19 patient can volunteer to help pack boxes and distribute them.
Cash donations, as well as donations of bulk food and health and beauty supplies are, and will continue to be, in great need. Those items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned sauces, canned meats, pasta, dry products such as crackers and stuffing; snacks, including granola bars; boxed cereal, peanut butter; drinks, including water, juices and soda pop; soap, over-the-counter cold medicine and toiletries.
