The Greater Washington County Food Bank is turning to virtual food drives to help local families in need of emergency food assistance because of skyrocketing unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank has experienced a huge jump in the number of people who need food assistance because they have lost their income and have no money to buy food for themselves and their families, and have been unable to collect unemployment and have not yet received stimulus checks.
The virtual food drives provide an alternative for organizations that hold traditional food drives. People can make online donations in lieu of making food donations.
Donor relations coordinator Joy Braunstein said the food bank has raised more than $13,000 since the virtual drives were launched on Monday.
Organizations set their goals for the amount they want to raise through their virtual food drives, and so far the collective goal of the groups participating is about $59,000.
The food bank can purchase 25 meals with every $5 donated, so a $100 donation provides 500 meals.
“We see this as a great opportunity for everyone to get involved, basically as ‘food heroes,’ from home and help to feed their neighbors who would otherwise go without,” said Braunstein.
The program started as a collaboration between the food bank and Consolidated Wellsite Services. Within days, it expanded to include seven organizations, including businesses, schools and philanthropic groups, who are hosting their own virtual food drives.
The food bank is asking more organizations to participate.
Trinity Middle School Student Council hosted a virtual food drive “because we want to make sure that none of our neighbors go hungry during this time,” said Francesca Cortese, middle school English teacher.
“We love the food pantry and appreciate what it does for our community,” said Cortese, noting that each fall, TMS students visit the food bank to learn about hunger issues in the community and volunteer there. “We have seen the community really step up and look for ways to help. Most people are stuck in their homes and are seeking a way to make a difference. It has been amazing to connect these individuals and organizations to the idea of a virtual food drive.”
The food bank expects client requests for supplemental food to increase exponentially over the next few months.
“The longer that COVID-19 keeps people home, the steeper the number of those who are relying on food bank assistance will rise,” said Connie Burd, executive director.
Burd said Washington County faces unique challenges, including the fact that it is largely rural, with communities that are not connected by mass transit.
“And we are a Pittsburgh commuter county. A lot of our residents are laid off from their jobs in Allegheny County, but are not eligible for benefits there because they live across the border. We are here to make sure they do not fall through the cracks,” said Burd.
In addition to virtual food drives, the organization has launched a couple of virtual education opportunities with The Farm and The Healthy Habits Training Center. These are broadcast via FaceBook Live on Tuesdays and Fridays.
To host a virtual food drive, contact Justin McAtee at marketing@gwcfb.org or 724-632-2190, extension 128. The names of the organizations holding virtual food drives is listed on the food bank’s website. Donations can be made on the virtual food drive page. To visit the food bank website, go to gwcfb.org/.
