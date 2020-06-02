The Greater Washington County Food Bank will hold June food distributions.
Since mid-March, the food bank has seen a huge increase in the number of people seeking emergency food assistance as a result of COVID-19.
Marketing director Justin McAtee said thousands more people became food insecure and turned to the food bank because of the increase in unemployment in Washington County. He noted coronavirus has become an economic crisis as well as a health crisis for the county’s communities.
“By the end of April, we saw the number of new families applying for food assistance had skyrocketed, with several hundred percent growth in the new requests that they have received during the same time period the last two years,” said McAtee. “Our staff working with the pantries has processed over 1,000 new applications since mid-March. We distributed more than double the number of boxes in Washington County compared to even March.”
McAtee said the rules for applying for emergency food assistance, and for how long they are eligible without having to reapply during COVID-19, have changed. Currently, a completed application – which can be filled out online with an electronic signature – will qualify any individual and their family for three months of food assistance. Individuals and families in need can also apply for SNAP (food stamps) benefits. The food bank has a staff member who can assist with those applications.
The information can be found on their website at www.gwcfb.org/snap.
The food bank is asking people to register before showing up to pick up an emergency food distribution in June. Registration can be completed through the website or by calling 724-632-2190, ext. 107.
Said food bank Executive Director Connie Burd, “May’s distributions have not been fully counted yet, but there is every indication that the community is still in much greater need than it has been at any time in most people’s memories. Thankfully, the community is also rallying together and showing up to volunteer and donate. We really hope that this continues as we cannot do this work without that help.
Numbers from May will be reported in June, but it is estimated that well over half a million pounds of food have been distributed in Washington County since stay-at-home orders started in mid-March. The food bank has been able to help everyone who needed assistance and has continued distributing fresh produce, baked goods, and personal hygiene products.
Site 1 –
- First Saturday in Coal Center from 9 to 11 a.m. Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Dr., Coal Center. Servicing Beth-Center, California, Centerville, Coal Center, Ellsworth and Marianna pantries.
Site 2
- – Second Monday in McGuffey, 9-11 a.m. 4170 Route 40 (across from Sunset Beach), Claysville. Servicing McGuffey and Prosperity pantries.
Site 3
- – Second Saturday in LeMoyne, 9-11 a.m. 200 Forest Ave., Washington. Servicing LeMoyne pantry.
Site 4
- – Third Thursday in Charleroi, 9-11 a.m. Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 1 Chamber Plaza, Charleroi. Servicing Allenport, Charleroi, Donora and Monongahela pantries.
Site 5
- – Third Friday in Canonsburg, 9-11 a.m. Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., Canonsburg. Servicing Canonsburg, Finleyville and Peters Township pantries.
Site 6
- – Fourth Wednesday in Burgettstown, 9-11 a.m. 1616 Smith Township State Road, Atlasburg. Servicing Burgettstown and Avella pantries.
Site 7
- – Fourth Wednesday in McDonald, 9-11 a.m. McDonald Municipal Building, 151 School St., McDonald. Servicing McDonald pantry.
Site 8
- – Fourth Saturday in Meadow Lands, 9-11 a.m. 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands. Servicing Meadow Lands and Tylerdale pantries.
Site 9 – Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Community Circle, 9 a.m. noon, 69 Pine St., Washington. Servicing downtown Washington.
