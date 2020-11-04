Greater Washington County Food Bank has released its schedule for November distributions.
Southwest Corner Pantry has a new location, and some distributions have been adjusted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Country Six Pantry: 9 to 11 a.m. first Saturday in Coal Center, Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Dr., Coal Center. Serving Beth-Center, California, Centerville, Coal Center, Ellsworth and Marianna areas.
- Southwest Corner Pantry: 9 to 11 a.m. second Monday in McGuffey, Brownlee Truck Stop, 24 Donegal Ave., Claysville. Serving McGuffey and Prosperity areas.
- Lemoyne Pantry: 9 to 11 a.m. second Saturday in LeMoyne, 200 Forest Ave., Washington. Serving LeMoyne Community Center area.
- Burgettstown Area Pantry: 9 to 11 a.m. third Wednesday in Atlasburg, 1616 Smith Township Road, Atlasburg. Serving Burgettstown and Avella areas.
- Mon Valley Pantry: 9 to 11 a.m. third Thursday in Charleroi, Chamber of Commerce Parking Lot (use Eighth Street entrance), 1 Chamber Plaza, Charleroi. Serving Allenport, Charleroi, Donora, and Monongahela areas.
- Canonsburg Area Pantry: 9 to 11 a.m. third Saturday in Canonsburg, Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., Canonsburg. Serving Canonsburg, Finleyville, and Peters Township areas.
- Meadowdale Pantry: 9 to 11 a.m. third Saturday in Meadow Lands, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands. Serving Meadow Lands and Tylerdale areas.
- McDonald Area Pantry: 9 to 11 a.m. fourth Wednesday, in McDonald, McDonald Municipal Building, 151 School St., McDonald. Serving McDonald area.
- Community Circle Food Pantry: 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Community Circle, 69 E. Pine St., Washington. Serving downtown Washington areas.
To register or to fill out a proxy pickup form, visit www.gwcfb.org/sign-up-for-assistance.
For more details on Truck to Trunk distributions, visit www.gwcfb.org.