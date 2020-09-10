The Flight 93 memorial ceremony will be closed to the public tomorrow.
It will be live-streamed at www.nps.gov.flni.
Flight 93 National Memorial will close at sunset today and reopen tomorrow following the ceremony held in honor of the 40 passengers and crew members who died thwarting a terrorist attack after the plane was hijacked.
President Donald Trump and Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt are among those who will attend the observance.
The decision to close the ceremony to the public was made after consulting the Families of Flight 93, and in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The entrance to Flight 93 National Memorial will remain gated.
Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen M. Clark said he believes the closure "will minimize overcrowding and allow for a safe memorial observance during this unprecedented time."
Gordon Felt, president of the Families of Flight 93, said, "These measures have been taken to respect and protect visitors in this time of COVID-19, while at the same time continuing to honor the undaunted courage of the heroes of United Flight 93."
The streamlined service is offered courtesy of EarthCam.
The National Park Service has made efforts to abbreviate the 90-minute ceremony to a "Moment of Remembrance," which is set to start at 9:45 a.m. from the Memorial Plaza. Each name of the passengers and crew members will be read aloud with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance.
The park will open to the public when the ceremony ends. The visitor center will remain open until 7 p.m. During peak hours, the visitor center may delay entry to limit overcrowding and to ensure space for social distancing.
For more information and to find the virtual observance, visit https://www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/sept11observance.htm.
