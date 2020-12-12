Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continued to surge as Fayette and Washington counties each reported more than 200 new cases Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 11,084 new cases Saturday, with 278 of them in Fayette County and 206 in Washington County.
Greene County had an uptick of 41 cases, according to Saturday’s updated numbers. One new death was reported. Seven people have died from the virus in Greene.
Allegheny County reported 1,198 new cases, the third consecutive day the count has exceeded 1,000.
Total case counts in area counties are: 4,162 in Fayette; 1,071 in Greene; 6,430 in Washington and 39,227 in Allegheny.