Joseph Nicolella was known as “Pappy” to his seven grandchildren, whom he adored.
“He was the patriarch of our family. Everybody loved him. Family meant everything to my dad,” said his daughter-in-law, Missy Nicolella. “Family was his world.”
Nicolella, 91, died on Aug. 6, 2020. At the time, he was the 12th person in Washington County to die from COVID-19.
A graduate of Washington High School, Nicolella worked as a general contractor, and over the decades he built several homes throughout Washington County.
He also worked on the construction of Three Rivers Stadium, and spent nearly a decade working as a superintendent on construction and renovation projects at the Pentagon – he traveled to Washington, D.C., every week and returned home on weekends.
“I remember him taking us to a game at Three Rivers Stadium after it was built, and I remember thinking it was amazing how big it was. He was so proud of working on the stadium and the Pentagon,” said his son, Mike Nicolella.
Nicolella “was always on the go, from the time he’d wake up,” Missy said. “Everybody in Washington knew him.”
A member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Nicolella was active in several clubs, including the Italian Sons and Daughters of America and Knights of Columbus Association.
He served as president of the Alpine Club, which he visited every day until it closed because of the pandemic.
He also was a former president of the Washington County Italian Heritage Festival.
Nicolella loved Wash High football.
He played center for the Prexies when he was in high school, “even though he was the smallest guy on the team,” Mike said, and he founded the Wash High Pigskin Club.
He especially enjoyed watching his grandson, Tommy, play for the Prexies.
“He would go to all of Tommy’s games. And he loved everything about Wash High,” said Missy.
Nicolella also served as a WPIAL football official for decades, and was president of the Washington-Greene Chapter of the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame.
Ten years ago, Nicolella moved in to Mike and Missy’s home.
In his later years, Joseph enjoyed woodworking. He and Mike shared a wood shop, and Joseph especially liked making birdhouses.
Nicolella also found great pleasure in sitting on the front porch, smoking a cigar and waving to passersby.
“Everybody waved back at him,” said Missy. “Everybody knew him.”
In March, Nicolella shared a special moment with Mike and Tommy when they were inducted into Tommy’s fraternity at Akron University.
“That was probably the last biggest moment he had, because things started shutting down because of COVID right after that,” said Mike. “He was very excited and proud of that. He never went to college, so to visit the campus and spend time with his grandson was special.”
Mike said he and his father were especially close.
“Everything was special about him,” said Mike. “I respected and admired him, and I still do. I still have dreams about him. At our wood shop, I still see him walking through the door and asking me, ‘What are you doing, boy? You’re doing it all wrong.’”