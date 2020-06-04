Elementary and secondary schools in Pennsylvania’s green or yellow phases can resume in-person instruction and activities beginning July 1, but first need to develop health and safety plans based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, the state Department of Education said Wednesday.
Colleges can resume in-person instruction on June 5, as long as they develop health and safety plans outlining strategies for safe operations.
“The Wolf administration remains committed to the safety and welfare of students, faculty and staff, and any reopening plan must be rooted in these principles,” Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said in a news release. “As school leaders resume instruction in the 2020-21 school year, the department recognizes the need for preliminary guidance to aid in planning for a return to in-person instruction, delivery of services, and resumption of extracurricular activities.”
Gov. Tom Wolf closed all schools in the state March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and instruction since then has been conducted online.
Plans must address several elements, including identifying a pandemic coordinator or team to lead response efforts; steps to protect children and staff who may be at higher risk; processes for monitoring students and staff for symptoms; guidelines for hygiene practices; processes for cleaning and disinfecting; guidelines for the use of face masks; protocols for social distancing; and procedures for restricting large gatherings.
The plans must be approved by local boards of directors and posted on the school or district public website before a school reopens. The plans must also be submitted to the Department of Education.
The preliminary guidance serves as a starting point for school leaders to consider in reopening preparations, and it will continue to evolve as further research, data and resources become available, Rivera said during a Wednesday morning press conference.
Later this month, the department will release additional guidance that outlines steps for school openings involving safe operations, teaching and learning and student wellness.
“Educators, students and caregivers have done a remarkable job as we all navigate through this pandemic,” Rivera said. “Now we need to direct our energy to focus on how to resume instruction in the 2020-21 school year. We fully expect students to return to classrooms in some capacity and are confident that schools will use this guidance to build a framework that best meets the unique needs of their students and communities.”
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.
