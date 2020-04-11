Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania continues to help victims, at a time when stress, uncertainty and mandatory lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in communities experiencing more incidents of domestic violence.
Lisa Hannum, executive director of DVSSWPA, said the organization is providing most of its services, but has modified its procedure for filing protection-from-abuse orders, which is now done over the phone.
The organization has suspended accompaniment to PFA court hearings, but is making follow-up calls after the hearings.
Shelter at the nonprofit’s safe houses is still provided. It also offers counseling over the phone.
“We’re here, and we will be here. Nothing’s going to stop that,” said Hannum.
DVSSWPA’s hotlines are answered 24/7, and Hannum said domestic violence victims and people who know someone who is experiencing domestic violence can call 1-800-791-4000.
While shelter in place and social distancing rules are necessary to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, they inadvertently have left people in their homes with their abusers and isolated them from people and resources that could help them, Hannum said.
Victims of domestic violence who might call for help during the day when the abuser is at work or out of the house are finding it harder to seek privacy to make the call, worried the abuser might walk in.
“Domestic violence is about power and control, and because of the isolation, a person can have an elevated view of their position of control,” said Hannum. “We’re seeing more smashed cellphones than usual.”
Maggie Novotny, legal advocacy coordinator for DVSSWPA, said the number of PFAs it has seen recently has remained about the same. During the last fiscal year, about 500 PFAs were filed.
“But we’re not sure if that’s because victims don’t have an opportunity to leave the house to make phone calls,” she said.
The organization covers Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties.
Job loss and skyrocketing unemployment, a result of the pandemic, is placing added stress on relationships, and can make it more difficult for victims – who often try to save enough money to leave their abuser – to get out of an abusive relationship.
One out of three women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. Hannum noted domestic violence also occurs against men.
Like other nonprofits, DVSSWPA has taken a financial hit during the COVID-19 crisis. In March, the organization’s donations dropped 80%.
The Washington County Community Foundation and its Close to Home Disaster and Emergency Fund is matching all contributions at 100%, with a goal of $50,000. To donate, visit www.wccf.net.
“The important thing to know is that we are offering the services we were before, but in a modified manner,” said Hannum. “We are not going anywhere.”
