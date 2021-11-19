COVID-19 cases are rising again, and with Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, hospital officials are urging more people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots.
“We’re seeing a significant increase (in COVID-19 cases), and we’re seeing more deaths,” said Dr. Russell Cameron, Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Medical Officer, during a Thursday press conference. “With Thanksgiving a week away, people will be traveling, gathering with family, and attending indoor events, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”
After a big decline in COVID cases in July, cases in Pennsylvania have been steadily increasing, with thousands of new infections every day – and one of the areas seeing the biggest increase is Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Over the past 14 days, Washington County has seen a 44% increase in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases, while Fayette County’s daily new case count has jumped 22%. Daily cases in Greene County remain about the same.
Over that span, 14 people in Washington County died from COVID-19, while Fayette County recorded 24 deaths.
The deaths raise Washington County’s pandemic toll to 414; in Fayette County, the toll stands at 441. In Greene County, 25 people have died from COVID-19.
Dr. Thomas Corkery, chief medical officer at Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital, encouraged people to get vaccinated as the holidays approach, noting the uptick in infections, serious illness and death, especially in the younger, unvaccinated population.
“If you’re unvaccinated, you should strongly consider getting vaccinated. If you didn’t get the vaccine yet, I would avoid close social gatherings even with a mask, because the risk of getting COVID is high, especially with the delta variant. We’re seeing the younger population getting impacted; we have 35- to- 65-year-olds getting sick and dying, and we didn’t see that last year,” said Corkery.
Corkery said the overwhelming majority of the hospital’s COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated patients.
Doctors expect a post-holiday spike, and believe that cases will increase as cold weather forces people indoors.
Cameron said models are predicting COVID-19 cases will continue to increase through January.
Statewide, the vast majority of new infections is among people who are not vaccinated.
DOH data between Jan. 1 and Nov. 2, shows that unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people accounted for 88% of reported COVID-19 cases, and nearly 90% of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
At PHH, though, Cameron said that about one-third to one-half of the health system’s recent COVID cases are in vaccinated patients.
Cameron encouraged those who were vaccinated more than six months ago to get their booster shot, since immunity does wane over time, and those who are vaccinated are less likely to get seriously ill or die.
PHH’s seven hospitals, which includes Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, are treating 109 COVID-19 patients, with 13 of those patients on ventilators. Four COVID patients died in the past day, Cameron said.
“One of the best ways everyone can protect themselves and the community is to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.
While more than 73% of adults in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated – among the highest vaccination rates in the country – that’s not the case in local counties.
In Washington County, more than 60% of all residents are fully vaccinated; in Fayette County, the rate is 55%, and in Greene County, it’s about 44%, according to the Department of Health and COVID Act Now.
Across the commonwealth, the current level of hospitalizations is at about half the level of Pennsylvania’s worst surge last winter, but locally, hospitalization rates are climbing. In Washington County, the seven-day average number of hospitalizations as of Nov. 11 was 57; in Fayette County, the seven-day average jumped to 36; and Greene County saw its highest seven-day hospitalization average, six, since the pandemic began.
Currently, across Pennsylvania there are 2,848 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 631 patients are in the intensive care unit.
“COVID-19 continues to make people ill, particularly unvaccinated people. The COVID-19 vaccine is currently our best defense,” said PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.
Cameron noted that PHH, which offers monoclonal antibody treatment – which has been shown to significantly reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and death if administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms – at three hospitals, including Mon Valley Hospital, administered less than 10 doses during the summer; in October, the health system administered 300 doses due to the increase in cases.
He also said the health system’s acute care providers are reporting that the majority of patients are being treated for COVID-19 related issues.
Corkery said people who are vaccinated can have “a fairly normal holiday,” but recommended avoiding large gatherings.
Anyone who is showing symptoms of illness, vaccinated or not, shouldn’t attend get-togethers, he cautioned.
Corkery noted too, that the COVID-19 pandemic is a public health issue, not a political one.
“From a public health perspective, in order to end this pandemic, the more people who get vaccinated, the better. If we don’t get enough people vaccinated, we’re going to see more variants that are going to create a lot more problems down the road,” said Corkery.
“Some people still believe this is a hoax, probably because it hasn’t hit close to home yet. Getting vaccinated is the best protection (against COVID-19). You don’t want to put your own health and the health of your loved ones in jeopardy because you’re trying to make a statement. This isn’t where you want to draw your line in the sand.”