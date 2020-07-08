As the number of cases of novel coronavirus continues to jump in Southwestern Pennsylvania, health care leaders from across the region have issued an open letter to the community, calling on them to help stop the spread of the disease.
The physicians stressed the virus’ real threat, both locally and in the United States, where the death toll has exceeded 130,000, and urged people to remain focused on the basic steps to help protect themselves, friends and family members.
Calling the pandemic a “public health crisis unlike anything most of us have ever experienced in our lifetimes,” the physicians said in the letter that “it is only through a collective focus and response by health care leaders, our business community, and everyone who calls Western Pennsylvania home that we can manage this pandemic in a manner that minimizes its serious associated health risks while also protecting the short- and long-term economic well-being of our region.”
The doctors noted that in recent days, the number of COVID-19-infected patients has risen locally and across the country as counties entered the green phase and people ignored social distancing and face-covering rules.
The health care leaders vowed to stay ready to provide care for patients, but said they need people in the region to take important steps to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:
Wear protective masks whenever you are around others and wear them correctly (cover your nose and mouth). Masks protect both the wearer and others.
Dr. Donald Whiting, Chief Medical Officer at Allegheny Health Network, said the medical community decided to collaborate on the letter to provide clear and consistent guidance for people in the region.
“We felt there are conflicting messages out there, and it was just confusing to people about how to keep this from spreading. (The letter) is all of the medical community in the entire region saying one thing, and it doesn’t get any more unanimous than that,” said Whiting. “The fact is, the very simple things are the things that work.”
Whiting said the region won’t be able to open up the economy until people follow the steps, noting that outbreaks will continue to result in shutdowns.
“The people who don’t really do that make it hard for everybody else to get back to a normal life,” said Whiting. “If everybody just kind of did the right thing, we could get to a good place like other countries have gotten to.”
Dr. John Six, Chief Medical Officer at Washington Health System, said the region was relatively spared from community spread early on, but believes hospitals now are seeing more widespread community transmission.
“For many folks who are young and otherwise healthy, it may not translate into a serious illness, but they have moms and dads and grandfathers and grandmothers who may be particularly at risk,” said Six. “It may not affect all of us, but for those who are more vulnerable, we as physicians believe it’s our job, each of us, to protect each other.”
The letter ends with a call for kindness.
“Finally, be kind to each other,” the doctors wrote. “A little more thoughtfulness, understanding, and tolerance for the inconveniences we are experiencing may be the best medicine of all.”
The letter was signed by Whiting and Six; Dr. Donald M. Yealy, Senior Medical Director, UPMC; Dr. Carol Fox, Chief Medical Officer, Excela Health System; Dr. David Rottinghaus, Chief Medical Officer, Butler Health System; Dr. John Sullivan, Chief Medical Officer, St. Clair Hospital; Dr. Michael Cratty, Chief Medical Officer, Heritage Valley Health System; Dr. Debra Bogen, Director, Allegheny County Health Department; and Dr. Ali Sonel, Chief of Staff, VA Pittsburgh Health Care.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.