The state Department of Corrections said on Wednesday it intends to keep a visitation suspension intended to keep COVID-19 from spreading into its facilities in effect through April 10.
The DOC’s decision continues extends the two-week suspension, which started on March 13, for another two weeks. State officials said the agency is providing those in its prisons with additional free calls and emails. It’s instituted visits by video, officials added.
“Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering our system,” said Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. “We believe that limiting who enters our prisons has been a good protocol to put in place.”
Among the other steps the state prison system said it’s taken to prevent infections in its facilities are moves to have non-essential staff work from home and keeping inmates informed about the outbreak.
