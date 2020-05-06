The state of Pennsylvania is starting a gradual reopening of facilities in its park system.
Officials from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Saturday that it was reopening at least one restroom in the day areas of each state forest and park starting on Friday. In the swath of 24 counties slated to reopen most businesses that day – all of which are in the north-central and northwestern areas of the state – campgrounds, will reopen on May 15.
“As staffing allows and with the appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety, we are working to reopen our state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all of the benefits associated with being outdoors,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
Cabins in those places will not reopen until June 12.
Outside of those areas, most facilities aside from the restrooms will remain closed. Visitors to the state parks and forests are still encouraged to practice social distancing and avoid activities that put them at risk of injury.
Trails, lakes, rivers and streams are accessible to the public in state recreation areas.
People in areas still subject to stay-home orders are asked to do outdoor recreation close to home, and large gatherings in those places are still prohibited.
Playgrounds, nature centers, group camping facilities and amphitheaters will remain closed indefinitely. Swimming beaches will remain closed until June 6.
The system’s three public golf courses in Caledonia and Evansburg state parks and Michaux State Forest reopened on May 1.
