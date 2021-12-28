At-home COVID-19 test kits are sold out or in short supply at many local pharmacies, and testing sites are busy, after family Christmas get-togethers and before New Year’s celebrations.
At Curtis Pharmacy’s three locations – in Washington and Fayette counties – a partial shipment of test kits received on Christmas Eve had sold out by 1 p.m.
Eric Cushey, owner of Curtis Pharmacy, said Monday afternoon about one-third of the shipment that arrived in the morning had been snapped up.
“Before Christmas, people wanted to test before the holiday and getting together, and now we’re shifting to after the holiday and people want to know if they got sick while they were together,” said Cushey.
Curtis Pharmacy doesn’t have a limit on the number of test kits people can purchase at one time, but pharmacy chains including Walgreen’s, CVS and others have placed limits, as demand for tests continues.
“If I had a dollar for every phone call I’ve gotten to see if we have any in stock,” said an employee at the CVS Pharmacy in Washington Monday afternoon. The pharmacy was sold out of tests, but was expecting a shipment Tuesday.
Walgreen’s announced last week it is limiting sales of rapid tests kits to four at stores and online.
“As the nation experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases coinciding with the holidays, we are seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products,” Walgreen’s said in a statement.
Testing sites, too, are busy.
A long line of vehicles – about 25 – stretched along Route 19 in South Strabane Township at Curative, as people waited to get tested at around 12 p.m. Monday.
As of early Monday afternoon, the Curative testing sites in Canonsburg and Washington were booked until Tuesday.
A health care worker at the Curative site on Route 19 said urgent care clinics like Med Express were referring people to the testing site because the demand for COVID tests was so high.
Health officials continue to encourage vaccinations and boosters in order to protect communities against the spread of COVID-19.
Cushey said Curtis Pharmacy is administering a total of about 150 to 200 vaccinations and boosters each week at its three locations.
Since the vaccines became available, Curtis Pharmacy has administered about 25,000 vaccinations and boosters, Cushey estimated.
He predicts the demand for testing will continue, especially as college students prepare to return to school for the semester.
“I think the next challenge will be college kids going back to school who are going to need a COVID-negative test to get back on campus,” said Cushey.