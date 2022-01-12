Rising COVID-19 cases have forced the Washington City Mission to temporarily close its warming center.
The warming center, Samaritan Care, is open from October through April as a daytime drop-in place for the homeless and those seeking warmth when the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
But City Mission Chief Development Officer Dr. Sally Mounts said the City Mission is closing the warming center’s doors until COVID cases decrease, for the safety of residents, staff, and visitors.
“We have a number of COVID cases, so we are trying very hard to keep outside people away from residents, and residents away from outside people,” said Mounts.
The mission is still serving those who need help during the frigid weather, and on Tuesday, it secured hotel rooms at Red Roof Inn and provided meals for two people in need of a warm place. The nonprofit also was working to rent a hotel room for a mother and daughter who had nowhere to stay.
The mission also provides coats, toiletries, food, and other items, and medical care for those in need during the cold. The nonprofit also has provided people with bus tickets and transportation to the bus station.
“We’re working diligently to keep people safe and warm,” said Dean Gartland, City Mission president and CEO. “Unfortunately, the cold weather came at the same time COVID is spiking. It’s kind of a perfect storm, and we don’t like that, but we’re still going to make sure that everyone’s needs are met.”
While temperatures are forecast to reach the low 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, they are not expected to climb higher than 33 degrees for the following five days.
Washington County Director of Public Safety Jerry Coleman said emergency coordinators at local municipalities are tasked with establishing emergency shelters, including during freezing weather. He said his department will provide resources, including equipment and staffing, for municipalities who request it.
The mission’s priority is to work with county resources and organizations to find long-term solutions to people’s problems.
“But if it’s the end of the day, or the weekend, and they can’t connect with the county resources, we are the people who bridge that gap,” said Gartland.
Gartland suggested people call the City Mission before they visit the campus so the mission is aware of their situation and can better prepare to help them.
“But nobody is going to get turned away,” he said.
The phone number for Washington City Mission, located at 84 W. Wheeling St., Washington, is 724-222-8530.