The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington County has surpassed 40,000, the state Department of Health reported on Monday, and 867 new COVID cases were recorded over the weekend.
New cases increased about 226% from the average two weeks ago, and as of Monday, 94 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 18 of those patients in ICUs, according to DOH data.
While cases continue to skyrocket, no new deaths were reported in the county over the weekend, and the death toll remains at 535.
In Fayette County, four people died from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of COVID deaths to 550.
There were a total of 254 new cases reported in the county over Jan. 8 and 9, and 40 people were hospitalized, with eight of those in ICU and on ventilators.
In Greene County, there were 38 new COVID cases, with no new deaths over the weekend.
The county has experienced the highest average cases of the pandemic this month.