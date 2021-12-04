COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in Washington County.
An additional 337 coronavirus cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The death toll rose by four, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Washington County to 441.
Since the pandemic began, 30,637 COVID cases have been reported in the county.
In Fayette County, an additional 187 cases were reported; in Greene County, 56 more cases were recorded. A total of 468 people in Fayette County have died from COVID, including five on Thursday. In Greene County, 67 people have died from COVID, including one on Thursday.
Statewide, there were 10,127 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,763,796.
Across Pennsylvania, as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there were 97 new deaths, for a total of 33,746 COVID-19 deaths, the DOH reported.