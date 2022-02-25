COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in Washington and Fayette counties.
During the two-week period from Feb. 9 to 23, an average of 58 cases a day were reported in Washington County, a 45% decrease from the average two weeks ago. On Wednesday, 39 new cases were recorded.
As of Feb. 24, there have been 50,227 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, according to data from the state Department of Health. So far, 626 people have died from coronavirus in Washington County.
In Fayette County, the average daily number of COVID-19 cases has fallen to 49 during the two-week period from Feb. 9 to 23, a 56% decrease from the average two weeks ago.
So far, 30,510 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in that county, and 628 deaths have been tallied.
On Wednesday, 30 coronavirus cases were reported in Fayette County, according to the DOH.
In Greene County, a similar percentage decrease in cases over a two-week period was reported. An average of 14 cases per day were reported in the county, a 57% decrease from the average two weeks ago.
A total of 8,297 cases have been reported, and 98 deaths. On Wednesday, five new cases were reported.