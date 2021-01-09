Pennsylvania’s vaccination rollout is off to a slow start.
The state has administered about 177,760 of its 600,000 COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday – meaning about 1% of the state’s population has received at least the first of the two required doses.
Locally, counties are working through the first priority phase – which consists primarily of health care workers and long-term health care facility workers and residents – before turning to essential workers.
Brook Ward, president and CEO of Washington Health System, said during a weekly update on Friday that it’s unlikely that residents in Washington and Greene counties will receive vaccinations anytime soon.
“A question I get asked a lot is, are we on track to get the community to herd immunity? If our target is to get enough people vaccinated by June, the answer is no,” said Ward.
WHS received an initial shipment of 2,300 doses – allocated by the federal government – in late December, and has administered all of them.
However, Ward said, based on the population of Washington and Greene counties, WHS would have to administer 8,000 doses every week between now and September to reach herd immunity.
“So I think the short answer is no, we’re not on track,” said Ward. “We’re not even getting delivery of close to the 8,000 doses per week we would need, and frankly, if we want to be done by June we’d need to get more than the 8,000 per week. So we’re not getting that much vaccine delivered to us, and I don’t know that we ever will.”
Hospitals are limited by the amount of doses, but they also lack the numbers of workers needed to provide the injections.
“All of our people are focused on taking care of in-patients who are being admitted due to COVID and other reasons, and out-patients. We don’t have people sitting around to set up vaccination clinics, so we’re doing the best we can.”
Ward announced WHS is collaborating with Mon Valley Hospital, Centerville Clinics, Cornerstone Care, Washington and Greene County commissioners, and other officials to create a consolidated vaccination plan for the two counties.
“I’m very appreciative to the folks at all those entities working with us to help create this plan so we can get this done as efficiently as possible,” said Ward. “But it’s going to take some time. It might take months before we get to you. And so my request to you is remain patient.”
Washington, Greene and Fayette counties do not have health departments, so hospitals and other vaccine distributors are coordinating their vaccine distribution with the state Department of Health.
The DOH is in discussions with counties and health departments about setting up clinics once more vaccines are available to the public.
Ward asked people to stop calling, texting and emailing local hospitals to ask when they can get the vaccine, noting it takes time to respond, placing a burden on the system.
In Washington County, 2,654 health care workers, first responders, and the most vulnerable have received either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine. In Fayette County, 1,724 people have gotten the shot; in Greene County, 163 people have received it.
Allegheny Health Network has distributed about 12,000 vaccines, including 575 to health care workers at Canonsburg Hospital.
At Mon Valley Hospital, 975 vaccines have been administered to health care workers and emergency medical workers, along with staff and residents of The Residence at Hilltop, the hospital’s assisted living complex.
Washington Health System has distributed 2,300 doses, and will receive another delivery next week to administer the second vaccine.
“But I don’t know if we’ll get enough vaccine to do additional people and have them get their first dose,” said Ward.
In Fayette County, WVU Uniontown Hospital administered its 975 doses to front-line staff and other health care personnel, while Highlands Hospital offered its 975 doses to hospital employees, along with Fayette EMS and Mutual Aid staff members.
According to the DOH, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies have completed vaccinations at 115 skilled nursing homes, including long-term care facilities in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
Centerville Clinics Inc. also has distributed the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington and Fayette counties.
Health care systems have received the bulk of the vaccines, and are required to set aside 10% of their doses for local non-hospital health care workers, such as ambulance workers, and offer them the vaccine.
Questions answered
AHN offered some answers to questions regarding what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
According to AHN, realistically, it may take up to a full year for the majority of people to receive a vaccine. However, if production increases, vaccines maybe available to most Americans by mid-2021.
Q. What are the vaccine phases?
A. A breakdown of the three-phase vaccine plan can be found on pages 10 to 17 of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan on the state Department of Health website.
In most cases, frontline workers – including medical professionals, first responders, or those working in health care facilities – will receive the vaccine first. The next group will be individuals deemed as “high risk,” meaning they are of a certain age or have a particular health condition. A general population roll-out will come last.
Q. How can I get a vaccine once it is available to me?
A. People will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine free of charge at various places, including local pharmacies and hospitals, clinics, and, possibly, primary care physicians’ offices. You can search for locations at the CDC’s VaccineFinder.org.
Q. Will I need to make an appointment when it’s my turn to receive the vaccine?
A. Yes. When a person qualifies to get the vaccine, they will need to schedule an appointment at a pharmacy or other location. To find the nearest pharmacy, visit VaccineFinder.org.
Q. Do I need a prescription or an order from a doctor needed to receive the vaccine?
A. No doctor order is necessary. You most likely will need to answer a series of questions during your appointment at the pharmacy.
Q. What should I do until I receive the vaccine?
A. It’s key that you continue following safety guidelines: wear a face mask that covers your mouth and nose, social distance, and wash your hands frequently. Talk with your doctor and make sure you’re up-to-date on all other recommended immunizations, including your annual flu shot.
Q. How much will a COVID-19 vaccine cost?
A. The vaccine is free to all Americans.
Q. After I am vaccinated, do I still need to wear a mask and practice social distancing?
A. Yes, continue to follow recommended safety practices: wear a mask, social distance, and frequently wash your hands. The vaccine is being distributed in groups. Until the entire community has the opportunity to receive it, we must continue to do our part to slow the spread.
Q. Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine outside of my home state?
A. Yes, you can get the vaccine outside of your home state.
Q. Why should I get the COVID-19 vaccine?
A. Coronavirus is a serious, life-threatening disease. It has infected millions of people worldwide. Vaccinating is the safest, most effective way to build protection against it. If everyone makes an effort to vaccinate, we will develop “herd immunity,” meaning roughly 70% of the population can fend off the disease. Ultimately, this will slow the spread.
Q. Am I really helping my community by getting the vaccine?
A. Absolutely. Getting vaccinated isn’t only about you – it’s about your family, friends, and community. Some people cannot be vaccinated because of various diseases or severe allergies. By receiving a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you, you’re doing your part to keep society safe and healthy.
Q. I had coronavirus. Do I still need to receive the vaccine?
A. Yes, the vaccine is still recommended. The immunity gained from the vaccine may be longer-lasting than natural immunity from the infection.
Scott Beveridge contributed to this story.