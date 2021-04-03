Pennsylvania’s priority efforts to vaccinate teachers and education support staffs reached its goal ahead of schedule last week.
The vaccination clinics run with the help of the state National Guard and 28 intermediate units did an “amazing job” in getting teachers closer to normal in-person education, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
The goal was to have every teacher, bus driver, cafeteria workers and others in education vaccinated by mid-April, Wolf said.
“We achieved that Wednesday, two weeks early,” he said.
Wolf made vaccinating teachers a priority March 3, directing the state’s allotment of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson drug to the effort. Since that time 110,000 J&J doses have been administered under the program.
The rush to vaccinate schoolteachers came as the state headed into a new surge in virus cases that showed no sign of slowing Friday.
The state Health Department announced 4,656 new COVID-19 cases Friday, taking the cumulative total since March 2020 to 1,033,406.
The virus has contributed to 25,148 deaths in the state after 28 new deaths were announced Friday, none of which occurred in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
Washington County reported 89 new cases, taking its total to 15,243. Fayette added 40 new cases to its total of 11,279. Greene’s case-count grew by 17 to 2,893.