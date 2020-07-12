A local Sheetz employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the company.
Sheetz learned late Saturday afternoon the employee, at the location along Racetrack Road in North Strabane Township, tested positive. The employee last worked on July 5.
Though the store is not closing, order points and food service will be closed temporarily to allow for extra cleaning.
Additionally, Mad Mex's North Strabane Township location along Canonsburg Lake is temporarily closed due to a positive COVID-19 case among its employees.
The location announced the closure Saturday when staff learned of the test result, according to their website. The employee last worked Thursday.
